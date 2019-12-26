Isaiah Thomas Gives Praise to Clippers After Win Against Lakers

The Clippers showed the world last night which team ran L.A. as they defeated the Lakers for the second time this season, 111-106. The Clippers were off to a rough start as they trailed the Lakers at the half, 63-51. The team came out hungry in the second half though and were able to climb out of their 12-point deficit and win the big battle of Los Angeles.

The game ultimately came down to defense. Patrick Beverley made the last defensive play of the game that ultimately edged the Clippers over the Lakers. One particular person who was left impressed by the Clippers was Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas. Thomas took to his twitter to praise the team.

“The @LAClippers have the 3 best perimeter defenders in the league on one team @patbev21 @Yg_Trece @kawhileonard,” Thomas wrote.

Clippers’ Defense

Leonard who is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner definitely lived up to what Isaiah Thomas had to say. He racked up a game-high of 12 rebounds, nine of which were on the defensive end. Kawhi also tallied 35 points (11-of-19 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line), five assists, and a steal. Paul George struggled with his shot last night as he scored 17 points and was only 5-of-18 from the field but was impressive on the defensive end as logged in three blocks. He also tallied five rebounds and three assists.

Patrick Beverley on the other hand has proved his arch-nemesis, Russell Westbrook wrong. Westbrook in the past has criticized Beverley’s defense but Pat has shown that his defensive plays can win games. Pat Bev was feisty last night as he tallied one steal, one block and nine boards. Beverley also had arguably the best defensive play in the game. In the last three seconds of play, Beverley was guarding James and swiped at the ball. The ball went off of the Kings’ fingers last so the Clippers were given possession and closed out the game with another victory against the Lakers.

“I understand that we’re up three… I kinda knew he was gonna go for the three, I just didn’t know how. LeBron, he’s one of the greatest players in the league and I just tried to put my hand and I was fortunate,” Beverley said per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

George was quick to give Pat Bev the credit he deserved as well.

“He’s tough. PB is as tough as it gets. You saw immediately when he got that match up that he wanted it. Won us the game on that possession,” George said in a post-game interview posted by Farbod Esnaashari of Forbes.

Beverley also logged four assists and eight points last night.

The Lakers and Clippers will meet two more times during the regular season. The next time they play against each other will be on January 28 at 7 p.m. PST. The Lakers are now 2-0 against the Clippers so they need to earn victory in these next two games against them in order to tie them in the big battle of L.A.