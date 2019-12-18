Kevin Garnett Says 2010 Celtics Broke LeBron: ‘We Didn’t a F*ck About LeBron’

NBA legend Kevin Garnett is never short on words, and on Wednesday he was not afraid to rehash some decades-old feelings he was suppressing. On The Ringer Bill Simmons’ podcast, the 43-year-old said that his 2009/2010 Celtics were one of the main reasons why LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers at the end of that season.

Kevin Garnett says the Celtics broke LeBron in 2010 “We didn’t give a f*ck about LeBron. We didn’t fear LeBron and we didn’t think he can beat all five of us.” (🎥 @ringer @RingerPodcasts ) pic.twitter.com/mCtxUtbCjf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 18, 2019

In his defense, Garnett was only speaking of his experience with the Los Angeles Lakers star. However, he did not mince words when it came to his thoughts about that particular playoff series, which the Celtics prevailed 4-2.

“We broke LeBron. So get your a** out of here with that.” Watch to find out what exactly @KevinGarnett5KG is referencing. #BSPodcast pic.twitter.com/IjQAw0lABv — Ringer Podcasts (@RingerPodcasts) December 18, 2019

The C’s and the Cavs faced off against each other in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of that campaign. Garnett distinctly remembers how Boston did not give King James the time of day, as the NBA champion felt his side were the better team. The aftermath of James’ end of his first stint in Cleveland ultimately led to that summer’s “Decision,” when the father of three ceremoniously announced he was “taking his talents to South Beach” and joining the Miami Heat.

Garnett and his Celtics eventually made it all the way to the NBA finals that year, but were bested by Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, giving Mamba his fifth and final ring.

The James-Celtics Rivalry Was Built on True Animosity

The 15-time All Star also entertained some theories about what occurred when James began his spell in South Beach, including an accusation about how Dwyane Wade “tried to break” Rajon Rondo’s elbow when the Heat and Celtics battled in the 2011 series.

When Garnett interviewed the now-retired Wade in February, the South Carolina native admits even then things were still slightly uncomfortable between the two. We’ll probably never know if what Garnett claims are true, unless James goes on record to confirm or deny his allegations. For now, fans of the King can just watch him ball out in his 17th year in league, where he’s posting MVP-caliber numbers against difficult sides.

Twitter Reacts, and Brings Paul Pierce Into the Conversation

Never at loss for words, Twitter was quick to call Garnett “bitter,” even comparing his one ring to James’ three. Of course, fellow Celtics star Paul Pierce’s name was also trending online, and users couldn’t wait to unleash some animosity they’ve been harboring toward the retired veteran.

Even in his 17th season, James continues to break records and dazzle audiences, and that’s something even Garnett can’t argue against.