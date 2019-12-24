NFL Legend Tweets For Defenders To ‘Peel Tom Brady’s Cap’

Shannon Sharpe apparently believes defenders should go for Tom Brady’s head.

After the New England Patriots quarterback was seen providing a block for one of his runners during the team’s 24-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, NFL legend and Hall-of-Fame tight end chimed in with his thoughts on Twitter by stating that he believes defenders should also have the right to nail Brady — by hitting him in the head the next time the Patriots run a reverse or a wildcat.

In other words, Sharpe believes it’s an eye-for-an-eye.

Defenders, you saw Brady on the reverse blocking. Next time pats run wildcat or a reverse, peel Brady’s cap. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 21, 2019

Sharpe defended his reasoning when a Twitter user responded to his initial tweet.

You block me, but I can’t hit you? What NFL rule is that? Brady hit the DB in the knee. https://t.co/y3o1wvucMJ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 22, 2019

The play where Brady was seen giving a perfectly legal block on a Bills defender can be seen here. It was during wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s long run which resulted in a first down in the second quarter.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Although Sharpe does make sense here — if Brady is a blocker on a run play, it would then make him vulnerable to a physical hit that any other player would be prone to — calling for a quarterback or any player to be hit directly in the head is going to be frowned upon in 2019, whether it’s Brady or anybody else.

Bills Defender Fires Back at Tom Brady’s Block

Speaking of Brady’s block, the Bills defender who was chopped — Tre’Davious White — barked back at the quarterback on Instagram.

As Ryan Hannable of WEEI summarized, White’s response to Brady’s Instagram went as follows.

Brady posted to Instagram Sunday pictures from the game (including the block) with a quote from Elandon Roberts afterwards when he said, “I’ll run through a ************* face.. offense, defense, special teams.. don’t matter.” White didn’t seem to like this, and probably the play too, as he commented: “Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa.”

The original Instagram posted can be viewed here:

It’s too bad that we might not get to see these two AFC East rivals match up again this season — although it is a possibility with the Bills entering as the No. 5 seed.

Bill Belichick Sends Direct Message to Pats Entering Week 17

Make no mistake about it — Week 17 is a playoff game in Bill Belichick’s mind.

The Patriots are playing for a first-round bye and a home playoff date as they aim for the No. 2 seed in Week 17. The way the Patriots do that is by defeating the Miami Dolphins at home.

“Look, this is very simple now. Miami is a playoff game. If we beat Miami, then we get a bye. If we don’t, then we’ll be playing the next week. So, it’s a playoff game,” Belichick told players, as shown on NFL Network and Patriots.com. “We got to be ready to go here. We need our best week. Keep building on what we’ve been building here, and keep this thing rolling. “This is a big week. We are in the playoffs. We are in the playoffs now.”

The Patriots don’t necessarily have to win to clinch the No. 2 seed. If the Kansas City Chiefs falter at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers, New England would also clinch the No. 2 seed in that manner.

However, the Patriots don’t want to rely on outside sources to determine whether or not they take Wild Card weekend off.

New England’s “must-win” game means that injured players such as Julian Edelman — who suffered a head injury in addition to his other ailments — will likely play in Week 17.