Lions Injury Designations: Jarrad Davis, Multiple Linemen Out vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have been doomed by plenty of injuries this season, but this week, the team’s list is absurd even by their own standards in 2019.

After a hard hitting divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions have sustained even more injuries, and the team has the look of a severe walking wounded squad this week as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is dinged as well coming into this contest, but the Lions are arguably in worse shape.

How bad is the damage this week? Here’s a look at the damage on the injury report heading into Week 15 on the field, and some of the statuses of the players heading into the weekend.

Joe Dahl, G

Wednesday: No practice (back/knee)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Two separate ailments for Dahl this week, and it will be interesting to see if Dahl can shake this off in time in order to come back. Two injuries and no practice doesn’t make it look too good for Dahl this week.

Jarrad Davis, LB

Wednesday: No practice (ankle/knee)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Davis tried to return to Sunday’s game, but it doesn’t look like he will be able to go this week after leaving later on in the contest. The ankle looked to be in rough shape, and the knee is now an issue as well. Davis hates to sit down, but he might not have a choice.

A’Shawn Robinson, DT

Wednesday: No practice (shoulder)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Another miserable injury here for the Lions, who need Robinson to be able to clog the middle. Without him practicing, it seems a long shot he will play this week which could be big news for a revved up Buccaneers rushing attack, providing he can’t get healthy quick.

Matthew Stafford, QB

Wednesday: No practice (hip/back)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Stafford wasn’t back at practice and isn’t likely to play for the Lions for another week. Simple enough to say he’s probably not going to see action this week.

Rick Wagner, T

Wednesday: No practice (knee)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Out

Another lineman dinged up for the Lions, and Wagner is someone the team cannot afford to miss. A few weeks back, it was a concussion. This time, it’s a knee. The Lions will have to hope he can recover in time.

Austin Bryant, DE

Wednesday: Limited practice (hip)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

The Lions hope they can get Bryant back into the mix before his rookie season runs out, and limited in practice isn’t that great of a sign toward them being able to do that.

Christian Jones, LB

Wednesday: Limited practice (shoulder)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: Questionable

Jones, struggling with a shoulder injury, would be a big loss considering the Lions are already down Davis at linebacker. This would be bad news for Detroit to have two linebackers missing.

Sam Martin, P

Wednesday: Limited practice (abdomen)

Thursday: Limited practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Similar plan this week for Martin, who has had the abdomen injury most of this season. The Lions need to see Martin get healthy, but he isn’t likely to miss punting in the game.

Bo Scarbrough, RB

Wednesday: Limited practice (ribs)

Thursday: No practice

Friday: No practice

Designation: Questionable

Detroit’s young star runner took a hard hit and now has a rib injury to deal with. That is tough news for the Lions because Scarbrough has been a very important member of the team since bursting on the scene. The Lions will hope he can get healthy in time to go, but this might mean that is tough duty.

Jamal Agnew, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (ankle)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Agnew missed the game last week, so the hope is that he can come back. Getting him a full practice midweek would seem to indicate that Agnew is potentially ready for a comeback, and that would be huge for the Detroit special teams group this week.

Damon Harrison, DT

Wednesday: Full practice (calf/knee/shoulder)

Thursday: No practice (resting veteran)

Friday: Limited practice

Designation: In

Harrison has plenty to deal with this week but it looks as if he will be healthy and ready to go. Expect to see him get a day off here or there, but for the most part, he will be ready to go.

Rashaan Melvin, CB

Wednesday: Full practice (ribs)

Thursday: Full practice

Friday: Full practice

Designation: In

Seems as if Melvin is ready for a comeback after being sidelined for a few weeks, and that will be significant for the Lions depth in the backfield.

