Michael Jordan says Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is ‘Phenomenal’

Dallas Mavericks‘ super star Luka Doncic is thriving in only his second year of playing in the league. At only 20-years-old, Doncic is one of the top three candidates favored to win this season’s NBA MVP award. He is putting up incredible numbers as he is currently averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists a game.

Today, Doncic made headlines as Nike officially announced his partnership with the Jordan brand, per Doyle Rader of Forbes. Following the deal, NBA’s Greatest Player of all Time, Michael Jordan commented on how impressive Luka’s talent is.

“Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age. He’s demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league,” Jordan said per Bleacher Report.

Luka Doncic’s Shoe Deal

To announce that Doncic was signing with the Jordan family, the Jordan brand posted a video welcoming Luka to their team.

According to Forbes, all details of the contract are not yet finalized but the deal will be a multi-year agreement.

“It’s a real honor to be part of the Jordan Family, especially at such an exciting time for them and for me,” Doncic said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with the team and hopefully making my own mark on the future of the brand.”

Prior to signing with the Jordan family, Doncic was a sneaker free agent as his last deal with Nike expired during his final season at Real Madrid. Doncic touched on what factors influenced him to sign with Jordan in an interview posted on their website.

“Yes, it created a lot of media attention recently! I guess it’s a compliment and shows how much sneakers are a part of culture now, especially in the NBA. For me, when I knew Jordan Brand was interested, I was really excited. It’s a brand with an amazing history. The more I learned about their plans and how much they believe in me, it became an easy decision” Doncic said. Doncic has hinted that he would be signing with the brand as he has been almost exclusively wearing Jordan shoes. He was even wearing the Diamond Lows when he sprained his right ankle against the Miami Heat.

Luka’s Latest Injury

Luka has missed the last four games as he recently sprained his right ankle against the Miami Heat on December 14. Since then, Doncic has been sidelined against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Doncic injured his ankle when he stepped on Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn’s foot when he was driving to the basket. The Mavs ultimately loss to the Heat in double-overtime. Fortunately, X-rays on Doncic’s ankle came out negative and he was diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain, per ESPN.

Luka left the game after suffering an ankle injury. Hope he's alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c8s62fNuMK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2019

“He is responding well to treatment,” Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic last week per CBS. “He is progressing well.”

Tonight the Mavericks are scheduled to play against the San Antonio Spurs and according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks are planning for Doncic’s return. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. PST.