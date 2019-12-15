Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Just Called Out Head Coach Matt Nagy

After the Chicago Bears lost a game they needed to win against their biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was asked about the Packers’ pass rush, which swarmed him all game. His comments were quite revealing.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Rich Campbell, Trubisky’s commentary was noteworthy due to his referencing the play calls and overall scheme — which are both duties of Bears head coach Matt Nagy. When asked about the Packers’ pass rush, Trubisky said:

“I felt like they were pretty good. They had a really good front. I felt like our O-line played really well. I thought we could’ve taken more pressure off them moving the pocket a little more and me getting out. But yeah, they’ve done a great job of that all year long, and that’s what they hang their hat on. They did that today. We’ve just got to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good pass rush like that, continue to mix it up, whether it’s with screens, running it, draws — all that kind of stuff helps. But yeah, credit to them. They’re a good defense.”

In Bears QB Mitch Trubisky's postgame press conference, he answered a question about the Packers pass rush with some noteworthy commentary on today's play selection and game plan. pic.twitter.com/Oq90urH7ng — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) December 15, 2019

Trubisky noting that the team “could’ve” moved him out more is a direct reference to Nagy neglecting to call more roll outs, which Trubisky had been seeing more of over the past month when he had success. Trubisky also saying things like “all that kind of stuff helps,” right after listing several things the team did not do can absolutely be seen as commentary on play calling. Rookie running back David Montgomery carried the ball 14 times for just 39 yards against Green Bay after being extremely effective over the past month.

Trubisky’s mentioning of the lack of running plays and roll outs specifically is also notable because he has never really singled out any faults in Nagy’s play calling before–even when they have been there.

Some Bears beat writers felt that considering the way Nagy has gone to bat for Trubisky this season, it was a bit uncouth for the Bears quarterback to be throwing his coach under the bus like that after such a tough loss.

Taking subtle shots at your head coach & play caller that has done nothing but support you through thick & thin seems like a bold choice from Trubisky… #Bears I don’t disagree but feels like poor form here. https://t.co/y6DQoQC212 — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 15, 2019

If I'm Matt Nagy, I'm not very happy with Mitch Trubisky. After all the support that Nagy has given Trubisky throughout the his poor season, you'd think he wouldn't say something like this. #bears https://t.co/iXj6tb5azA — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoungFB) December 15, 2019

Nagy has not yet responded to Trubisky’s comments, but it’s unlikely he will begin being critical of his quarterback with just two games left in the season.

With their loss in Green Bay, the Bears now have a less than 1% chance at making the playoffs this season.

READ NEXT: Bears Updated Playoff Picture After Week 15 Loss to Packers