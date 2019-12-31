Basketball New Year’s Eve TV Schedule: What NBA Games Are Today?

New Year’s Eve is today, which means you’ll be looking for things to pass the time that don’t involve confetti and party poppers while you wait for the ball to drop, we know you’re much more interested in tuning into some NBA basketball on New Year’s Eve.

What better way to spend New Year’s Eve than with some sports? Luckily for us, the NBA has us covered, presenting us with a plethora of New Year’s Eve NBA games on the docket to help us ring in the year 2020.

There Is a Full Slate of NBA New Year’s Eve Games

Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets Time: 3:00 pm ET Coverage: NBSB, FSCR Spread: Boston Celtics (-6.5)

Both Boston and Charlotte come into today’s game having lost their previous contest. The Celtics did, however, get their ace wing defender Marcus Smart back in their last game. Hornets point guard Terry Rozier will look to spoil the start of a new year for his old team on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers Time: 3:00 pm ET Coverage: FSIN, NSPA Spread: Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5)

While Victor Oladipo is close to a comeback, fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see him in a Pacers uniform, as he was just assigned to the G League on December 30. The Pacers come in shooting the 8th best field goal percentage in the league. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is a menace on the boards, averaging 46+ rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Time: 5:00 pm ET Coverage: PT, NSCA Spread: Los Angeles Clippers (-7)

While De’Aaron Fox is listed as probable and expected to play, Los Angeles’ defensive ace Patrick Beverley will miss today’s game with a sprained wrist. The Kings have dropped seven consecutive games and will now have to welcome the reigning NBA Finals MVP into town.

Ring in the New Year With These NBA Night Games Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Time: 7:00 pm ET Coverage: FSOH Spread: Toronto Raptors (-9.5)

Toronto has lost two consecutive games in a row. Cleveland, on the other hand, has won four of their last five games. Collin Sexton has strung together a number of solid performances, as he’s averaged 22.4 points over five of his past six games.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets Time: 7:00 pm ET Coverage: ALT, ATSW, NBATV Spread: Houston Rockets (-1.5)

James Harden and big man Clint Capela are questionable for their matchup with the Nuggets tonight. Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. is a player to keep an eye on tonight. Porter has seen his minutes steadily increase, and began to flash the abilities that once made him such a highly sought after prospect.

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs Time: 7:00 pm ET Coverage: NSBA, KENS Spread: San Antonio Spurs (-9)

The Warriors have won four of their last five games. However, D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley Stein have both come down with an illness, and have been ruled out for tonight’s game. The Spurs have scored 136+ points in two of their last three games.

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder Time: 8:00 pm ET Coverage: FSSW, FSOK Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. are listed as questionable for tonight’s tilt. OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off matching his career-high in scoring with 32 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is the third most efficient isolation player in the NBA, sitting behind just Damien Lillard and James Harden.

