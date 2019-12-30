Packers’ Opponents Officially Finalized for 2020 Season

The Green Bay Packers might have to wait until next Sunday to find out which team they will face in their first game of the 2019 NFL playoffs, but at least they can glance ahead to the opponents on the schedule for next year’s campaign.

The Packers’ opponents for the 2020 season were set with the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday night with a number of playoff contenders dotting the list. Green Bay will play 2020 home games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles while also hitting the road for away games against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, they will also play all three of their NFC North rivals both at home and on the road. All schedules with dates and times will be announced in April, as is custom each year.

Not all of those teams finished the 2019 season on the best of terms. The Panthers fired their head coach several weeks ago and figure to undergo major changes this offseason, while the Bucs, Colts, Falcons, Jaguars and Colts all missed the playoffs.

The trio of the 49ers, Saints and Texans, however, finished this season with a combined 36-12 record that jumps to 26-6 when looking only at San Francisco and New Orleans. That all three of them are road games also adds appeal and could easily make any one of them a marquee matchup for the 2020 season.

