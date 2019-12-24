Packers Playoff Picture Week 16: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Green Bay Packers finally found the end zone in the third quarter and pulled ahead 17-10 on a two-point conversion, but there is plenty of time left for things to shake up regarding their divisional and playoff standing.

The Packers (11-3) can clinch the NFC North division and one of the top three playoff seeds in the NFC if they can finish off the Minnesota Vikings (10-4), who have already clinched a spot in the postseason but are still in the contention for their second divisional crown in three seasons.

Here’s a breakdown of the current NFC playoff picture heading into Monday night’s fourth quarter along with an updated look at Green Bay’s playoff scenarios after Week 16.

Updated Look at the NFC Playoff Picture

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory next week in their regular-season finale at Seattle, but the Seahawks (11-4) are facing a do-or-die situation in the race for the NFC West. There is a reason why the NFL flexed such a high-stakes conference showdown to prime time next Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints (12-3) are also still gunning for the top seed, hoping to win their finale and rooting for the Packers to drop at least one of their final two games. They came into Monday night slotting best as the No. 2 seed with a 70 percent chance of landing a first-round bye, but they could be bumped as low as the No. 3 seed if Green Bay and San Francisco both win their remaining games.

Right now, though, there are only two teams in the playoff picture who have a chance of still being eliminated in the final week of the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) thrashed the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) for a bit of revenge on Sunday and overtook the NFC East in the process, but they will need to win their final game in Week 17 to ensure their place in the playoffs. Should Philly lose and Dallas win, the Cowboys would replace them, but the winner can only end up as the No. 4 seed in every scenario.

Regardless of how the Packers-Vikings game finishes up Monday, both NFC North teams are promised a spot in the playoffs.

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Packers?

If the Packers win Monday night, they will clinch one of the top three seeds with a reasonable shot at any of the three of them heading into Week 17. That means losing in next week’s road game at the Detroit Lions would, at worst, knock the Packers down to the No. 3 seed.

Still, the Packers’ most likely scenario remains tied to the No. 2 seed, which would require winning next week in Detroit and seeing San Francisco beat Seattle to solidify their claim to the No. 1 seed. The Saints would then take the No. 3 behind them, losing tiebreakers and falling short of a bye.

The Packers could also move into the No. 1 spot if they win next week and see the Seahawks do the same against the Niners, forcing both NFC West teams to finish with one fewer win at 12-4. The Saints, again, could tie the Packers at 13-3 but have more conference loses.

It is also possible for the Packers to end up with either the No. 5 or 6 seed, should they end up losing down the stretch to the Vikings.

