Packers Place Offensive Lineman on IR, Sign Tackle From Saints

The Green Bay Packers just can’t seem to avoid changes to their offensive line personnel as yet another one of their tackles suffered a season-ending injury earlier this week.

In a series of Saturday roster moves, the Packers placed rookie tackle Yosh Nijman — who was only signed to the active roster on Nov. 26 and had yet to play a game snap — on the injured reserve list and signed former Tulane standout John Leglue from the New Orlean Saints’ practice squad. The newest Packers player quickly took to social media once his addition became officially to celebrate his first stint on an NFL active roster.

I’ve been dreaming of the opportunity to play on the 53 man roster for a team ever since I started playing the sport and last night when the @Packers called to tell me they were activating me, they made that dream come true! Can’t wait to get to work! #GeauxPackGeaux pic.twitter.com/ZoIJKAflPe — John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) December 21, 2019

It marks yet another change to the Packers’ offensive line ranks dating back to training camp as Nijman now joins guards Lane Taylor and Cole Madison along with tackle Jason Spriggs on IR. There was also a brief period of time where the Packers believed starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga could miss time with an MCL sprain, but they compensated for any potential problems when they signed formerly retired tackle Jared Veldheer from the New England Patriots.

While Saturday’s moves don’t change much for the Packers (11-3) heading into a prime-time game with the Minnesota Vikings (10-4) on Monday Night Football, there is always a small chance he could be ruled active and see the first in-game action of his career in a minor, rotational capacity this week. The Packers also seem likely to give more rotational reps to Veldheer in the final two games to pad their depth for the playoffs.

Not All Injured Packers Will Return Next Season

While probably a given with how many offensive linemen are on injured reserve, the Packers will have to make some cuts this offseason out of both necessity and sensibility.

The Packers were clearly hoping Spriggs could stick around for the future when they reversed course on the young tackle earlier in the season. He was initially waived/injured on Aug. 6, but the Packers put him on IR instead after he cleared the waivers. That said, he will become a free agent when the season ends and, while a cheap re-sign, might not be considered worth the continued investment.

The Packers could also potentially trade or cut Taylor, a former starter, with Elgton Jenkins having an All-Rookie type of season as his replacement at left guard. He is owed roughly $5.49 million next season in the final of his three-year, $16.5 million deal, but cutting him would still accrue $1.375 million in dead cap. Both options are worth exploring with Taylor playing fewer snaps each season since playing a career-high 1,025 in 2016.

Keep in mind, the Packers also have a number of pending free agents playing right now on their offensive line. One of their biggest decisions in offseason will revolve around their veteran right tackle as Bulaga is mere games away from the end of his five-year, $33.750 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He would expectedly cost some money to bring back, but he has also played like someone who deserves it.

In terms of backups, Veldheer is only signed through the rest of the year and was almost content with staying retired until just recently, which leaves room for him to potentially sign an affordable deal for a year or two if the Packers want him. Backup guard Lucas Patrick will also become a free agent and would cost very little to keep around.

