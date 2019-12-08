Patriots Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest Odds & Postseason Outlook

The New England Patriots blew a chance at qualifying for the postseason last week with a loss to Houston, but have another chance at home in Week 14 on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England’s clinching scenario this week is a little more straightforward: win and they’re in. If New England beats Kansas City on Sunday, they will officially lock up a playoff spot for the 11th straight year. Barring collapse, and even if they lose to the Chiefs, the Patriots will be featuring in the playoffs once again this season.

New England has to be careful, however, as they are just one game ahead of Buffalo for the AFC East division lead. The Bills can help the Patriots out early on Sunday as they host the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and company struggled last week against the San Francisco 49ers but managed to pull out a last-second victory.

This week, however, the Patriots hope their rival Buffalo is their ally. A win over Baltimore, who is without their starting center Matt Skura for the season, would give the Patriots an inside track to the number-one seed for the time being while also keeping Buffalo within reach of a division title.

Other Clinching Scenarios

Even if the results don’t favor the Patriots today in their matchup with the Chiefs, New England could still clinch a postseason berth with a tie or loss if they get a little help.

Today’s NFL playoff scenarios, heading into Sunday of Week 14: pic.twitter.com/8XLhSos1JC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

If New England and Kansas City tie, the Patriots will need one of the following three combinations to play out:

Pittsburgh (4:25 p.m.) loses at Arizona

Houston (1 p.m.) loses or ties at home against Denver

Tennessee (4:25 p.m.) loses or ties at Oakland.

If the Patriots lose against Kansas City, here’s what will have to happen in order for them to clinch a playoff spot:

Houston loses to Denver at home

Indianapolis (1 p.m.) loses or ties at Tampa Bay

Oakland and Tennessee finish in a tie

Obviously, it’s a much tougher road if the Patriots can’t take care of business at home against the Chiefs. New England has rarely lost two consecutive games in the Belichick era, doing so twice last year but not many other occasions. With Tom Brady as motivated as ever to get back on track, the Chiefs and their battered defense lie straight in the cross-hairs of an offense ready for an eruption.

AFC East Title Race

The Patriots are still looking to lock up the division title as well but may have to wait a couple weeks for that to happen. Buffalo (9-3) is hot on the Patriots tail for first place in the East and the two teams meet again in Week 16.

That puts New England between a rock and a hard place in Week 14 regarding rooting interests. The Patriots want Buffalo to win in order to take back first place in the AFC, but a Baltimore win would solidify their chances for a division title. A tie, on the other hand, would be a perfect result for New England.

