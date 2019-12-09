Mark Andrews Injury Update: Ravens TE Avoids Scare

The Baltimore Ravens won a big game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and one of the only concerns from the game was regarding what happened to the knee of tight end Mark Andrews.

When Andrews went down in a heap, many thought that the injury could be particularly serious for the Baltimore cause, and given his status as a top weapon for Lamar Jackson and the offense, that could have been the case. Good news came in the hours after the game, however, and it left everyone breathing a sigh of relief as it relates to the status of the top young player moving forward.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Andrews does not have a serious knee injury at all. In fact, the ailment was relatively minor and Andrews should be alright moving forward for the team.

Sigh of relief: The knee injury suffered by #Ravens TE Mark Andrews is considered a minor one, source said. One of Baltimore’s key weapons should be OK moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2019

In Baltimore, that is phenomenal news for the Ravens. Andrews has been one of the top targets for Jackson, and having him for both the receiving game and ground game at tight end is something the team needs moving forward to have a chance at accomplishing their goals in the rest of the season and the playoffs.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 10 touchdowns and 1,259 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

Who Replaces Mark Andrews for Ravens?

In the event that Andrews recovers slowly and the injury becomes more serious than expected for the team, the Ravens are still in pretty good shape. Tight end Hayden Hurst had a nice play against the Bills on Sunday, and managed to reach the top speed of any Baltimore player this season interestingly enough on the touchdown. Beyond that, the team has Nick Boyle in the mix. Hurst is more explosive and a guy the Ravens can count on to deliver in the clutch like he did against the Bills.

Even in spite of that, the team would prefer to see Andrews healthy and roaming the field. Baltimore has depth at tight end, but Andrews is a potential rising star at the position, and it’s always good to have rising stars in the lineup.

The good news for the Ravens? It doesn’t look as if Andrews is seriously hurt after the scary looking injury.

