Ravens Reach Impressive NFL Rushing Record in 2019 Season

The Baltimore Ravens are having an amazing season running the football, and now, they have some history preserved in the record books to prove how good they’ve done.

In Week 17, the Ravens managed to set an impressive record in terms of rushing output for their team during the season. Officially, the Ravens have the best rushing attack in league history statistically, having gone over 3,166 yards on the season.

🚨 NEW NFL RECORD. 🚨 MOST TEAM RUSHING YARDS IN A SINGLE 16-GAME SEASON. pic.twitter.com/wbTBsm6sz8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2019

A major reason for the success of the Ravens on the ground can be attributed to Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram. The duo has been sterling this season in between the tackles, and has been the major reason that the Ravens are one of the league’s most consistent teams at pounding the rock.

With the total, the Ravens passed the 1978 New England Patriots, who rushed for 3,165 yards. That’s an amazing total itself, but Baltimore has officially pulled ahead for good.

Now, the Ravens will be etched in history forever as a result of what they’ve done on the ground in 2019. It might be a long time before a team shatters this record, or the Ravens might pass it themselves with the help of Jackson in a future year.

Mark Ingram Ravens’ Top Free Agent Signing

Looking for an under the radar move that paid off in a big way for a team from last March? Look no further than Ingram, who left the New Orleans Saints and didn’t generate much interest elsewhere in the league. He eventually signed with the Ravens and the return on investment has been great for Baltimore. This season, Ingram has gone for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has been a key cog in the rushing attack for the Ravens to grind out yardage.

Most might have figured Ingram was the component of his offense in New Orleans, but it’s clear he’s as good as they come at running back and also a phenomenal leader. If the Ravens manage to have playoff success, Ingram and his leadership will be a big reason why.

To that end, he was one of the true steals of free agency, and has been a guy driving the bus in terms of yardage.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week coming into this game, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Having a running quarterback has certainly helped Baltimore pile up the yards.

