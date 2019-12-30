Ravens Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Baltimore Play?

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into the postseason on a tsunami wave of momentum thanks to an 12-game win streak and are locked into the top seed in the AFC as they try to capture the franchise’s third Super Bowl.

The Ravens will have a bye for Wild Card weekend and will then face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round.

Baltimore has not lost since a 40-25 loss against the Browns in Week 4 and finished with the best record in franchise history at 13-3.

“It feels good,” Harbuagh told reporters this week. “It’s a big accomplishment. I think the players deserve a tremendous amount of credit for it, because it’s hard. It’s difficult, it’s challenging, to win a game in the National Football League. When you put together the kind of season that these players have put together, it’s quite an accomplishment. It’s probably the best regular season in the National Football League this year by any team, and we still have another game to play, which we still take very seriously.”

The Chiefs are the other AFC squad that will receive a bye as the No. 2 seed. The Bills will play the Texans in one Wild Card game, while the Titans will take on the Patriots in the other.

The Ravens even won their regular-season finale without the services of their stars, romping their rival Steelers to keep the win streak alive. Former Rookie of the year Robert Griffin III started the game at QB for the Ravens in the 28-10 win.

Lamar Jackson’s MVP Campaign Propels Ravens

It’s the first time in the Ravens’ franchise history that they have secured a home field advantage through the playoffs and it’s much in part due to the play of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has put himself in the driver’s seat for the MVP with a historic campaign.

“Not bad for a running back,” Harbaugh joked this week, referring to the criticism Jackson got his rookie year.

Jackson sat out the Ravens season finale after rushing for 1,206 yards and throwing 36 touchdown passes over the first 15 games.

"Not bad for a running back." Okay Coach! pic.twitter.com/dNaBlzJ7yu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2019

Ravens Need to Get RB Mark Ingram Healthy

The Ravens will be keeping an eye on the health of running back Mark Ingram the next two weeks. The former Heisman winner hurt his calf against the Browns in Week 16.

Ingram formed a lethal running attack for the Ravens with Jackson, rushing for 1,018 yards and scored 15 touchdowns of his own.

“I’m smooth. I’m good,” Ingram told reporters this week. “I got some time, so I’ll be ready for the first playoff game.

“I have confidence I’ll be ready to go,” Ingram added. “The team’s doing a good job, the training staff’s doing a good job [with] around-the-clock treatment and getting it ready to go.”

With 223 rushing yards against the Steelers, the Ravens set an NFL record for yards rushing in a season, besting the previous mark of 3,165 by the 1978 New England Patriots. The Ravens wrapped up the season with 3,296 yards on the ground.

Harbaugh on single-season team rushing record: "That's like Joe DiMaggio's record". The record everyone said would never be broken. "It feels real good." #Ravens — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) December 30, 2019

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Snaps Back at Radio Host on Twitter