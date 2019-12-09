Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf Gets Signature Coffee Called ‘Decaf Metcalf’

D.K. Metcalf has been a big part of the Seahawks’ success on offense, and a coffee company has taken notice with its “Decaf Metcalf” blend. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore mistakenly called the Seahawks receiver “Decaf” during the Seahawks’ recent Monday night game, and now its become a business opportunity.

Volcanica Coffee took notice by launching a special blend of beans called the “Decaf Metcalf” with the proceeds going to charity. Metcalf is donating some of the proceeds to a non-profit called Prison Fellowship, per ESPN.

Metcalf is donating part of the proceeds to Prison Fellowship, which helps prisoners, former prisoners and their families and is a leading advocate for justice reform. It is the same organization for which he is wearing his My Cause My Cleats on Sunday.

The bag features a graphic rendition of a shirtless Metcalf in front of the Seattle skyline. Here is how Volcanica Coffee describes the Decaf Metcalf beans.

Decaf Metcalf Blend is a blend of specialty coffee for D.K. Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks. This is an exquisite blend of decaffeinated beans from Guatemala and Papua New Guinea distinguishable by the sweet yet bold flavor and full rich body. This is the official coffee for D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf Has Been One of the Top-Performing Rookies in the NFL

This is Metcalf’s first NFL season but the Seahawks’ rookie is wasting no time making an impact. Metcalf has been one of the most productive rookies in the NFL this season. Heading into the Seahawks-Rams matchup, Metcalf has 44 receptions for 705 yards and five touchdowns. Metcalf has emerged as one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets. The Seahawks quarterback praised the rookie receiver earlier this season.

“He’s been great all year,” Wilson told ESPN. “When he came in, he was really prepared. I think he had a chip on his shoulder and just ready to roll. He’s everything that you want him to be: high character, extremely amazing work ethic, obviously a ballplayer, a guy that can make great plays. He has a relentless approach to the game when he’s playing and also when he’s practicing and studying film.”



Metcalf Wants to Open His Own Restaraunt

The coffee partnership is perfect for Metcalf who has a passion for the culinary arts. The Players’ Tribune detailed Metcalf’s desire to open up his own restaurant.

Growing up, D.K Metcalf had always dreamed of opening a restaurant. It didn’t stop there. The Seahawks WR shares his plans to turn his love of food into a full-time passion project after football.

It also does not hurt that Seattle is known for its coffee so the project is likely to resonate with many Seahawks fans. You can check out Volcanica Coffee’s site for more details on the beans and order your bag for a good cause.