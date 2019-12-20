SMU vs. FAU Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The SMU Mustangs are 3.5-point favorites over the FAU Owls in Saturday’s Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl.

Southern Methodist (10-2) is searching for its first bowl win since 2012. The Mustangs have shined in the second year under head coach Sonny Dykes, who has unleashed a potent offense that is ranked 9th nationally. SMU set school records in points (43) and yards (495.3) per game this season. Five offensive starters were named to the all-conference team, including quarterback Shane Buechele, who led the AAC with 3,626 passing yards 33 touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic (10-3) will be coached by defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer in the absence of Lane Kiffin, who has departed to become the head coach at Ole Miss. The Owls went 26-13 in three seasons under Kiffin, and are coming off their second straight Conference USA championship. Spencer has done a good job reshaping the FAU defense in his first season on the sidelines. The Owls were third in C-USA in scoring defense allowing 22.3 points per game.

ESPN’s FPI gives FAU a 52.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Saturday’s Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl between the Mustangs and Owls.

SMU vs. FAU Game Details

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: FAU Football Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

TV: ABC

Spread: SMU -3.5

Total: 68.6

*All lines and odds courtesy of SportsMemo, Covers, & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at SMU -3 and has been bet up slightly to SMU -3.5 with the majority of bets and money coming in on the Mustangs. This line is correlated with the action and is moving with the market.

Betting Trends

SMU is 10-2 SU and 7-5 ATS this season

FAU is 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS this season

Over is 9-3 in SMU games this season

Over is 6-6-1 in FAU games this season

Analysis & Pick

FAU is a tough read in this game. The Owls will not only be without head coach Lane Kiffin, but will also be playing at its home stadium for the second time in Boca Raton Bowl history. The last time they stayed at home for the postseason, FAU defeated Akron 50-3 back in the 2017 Boca Raton Bowl in Kiffin’s first year as head coach. FAU went 5-2 at home this season and SMU was 4-2 on the road. I think they will be the more motivated team in this game as rally around their interim head coach. SMU is most likely the more talented team, especially at wide receiver. James Proche and Reggie Roberson Jr. are ranked second and third in the conference, respectively, in receiving yards per game. Proche is second in the AAC and tied for third in the nation with 14 receiving touchdowns this season. Both offenses have been prolific this season as FAU is coming off a 49-6 blowout of UAB in the Conference USA Championship. This total is high, but for good reason as I expect both teams to light up the scoreboard.

PICK: Over 69.5

