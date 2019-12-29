Tom Brady Throws First Career Pick-Six vs. Dolphins [WATCH]

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just made the NFL’s All-Time 100 list, solidifying his status as one of the best to do it. However, the future Hall-of-Famer might be having a Week 17 to forget. For the first time in his storied career, Brady threw a pick-six against AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins.

It’s been a while since Brady threw a pick-six, the last one coming in February 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Up until Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, his streak was one of the most impressive in the league.

Already through to the playoffs, the Patriots need a victory against the Dolphins in order to become the 2-seed in the playoffs and get a first-round bye in the postseason. If the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, Bill Belichick’s men get the 2-seed and a bye regardless of how their contest against Miami ends.

Dolphins Legend Aims Dig at Belichick

Prior to the Week 17 matchup, a former Dolphins player was quick to criticize Belichick for his record of cheating, which has caused as much attention as his successful tenure in Foxborough.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Manny Fernandez asserted that Belichick does not deserve the same amount of accolades as longtime Miami head coach Dan Shula. In his explanation, the two-time Super Bowl champion did not mince words.

“I just think it’s a shame that a guy who constantly gets caught cheating is even there because — I don’t know — his moral character leaves me kind of questioning.”

Many might agree with Fernandez’s views, but there’s one player under Shula who still believes Belichick deserves his roses.

“There’s some things that come out — how can I put this? — possibly about Bill, some things that happened over the years,” Hall of Fame guard Larry Little, said. “But I still don’t think that takes away from him being a great coach, because he’s overcome those things and still won. So what can you say?”

Even after the 67-year-old calls it a career, there’s no denying Belichick’s impact will long be discussed by fans, critics and football historians alike.