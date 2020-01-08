Anthony Davis Suffers Injury After Scary Fall vs. Knicks [WATCH]

The Lakers organization and fan base held their breath Tuesday night as their star big man Anthony Davis lay on the floor writhing in pain after suffering a hard fall in the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks.

Davis went up for a block of the Knicks’ Julius Randle and wasn’t able to brace himself as he fell awkwardly to the ground, appearing to land directly on his tail bone.

Oh no. Anthony Davis is down after a hard fall. pic.twitter.com/VvhzEXUvOz — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 8, 2020

The Staples Center fell silent as Davis was surrounded by teammates and coaches as he lay on the floor for a few minutes in a ton of pain.

Anthony Davis left for the locker room after a hard fall in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/ye0RBxg5Po — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2020

The 26-year-old six-time NBA All-Star would eventually rise to his feet and leave the court under his own power, walking gingerly to the locker room to be evaluated.

Hurts watching AD walk pic.twitter.com/WqwmO2su9f — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2020

The X-Rays of Davis’ lower back came back negative, according to his agent Rich Paul.

The Lakers are calling the injury a sacral contusion, which is located above the tailbone, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Prior to the fall, Davis had 5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in 28 minutes of action. He would not return to the game after suffering the injury.