Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There NFL or CFB Games Today?

Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There NFL or CFB Games Today?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFL & College Football TV Schedule Today

Getty Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts

While there are no NFL games on the docket today, that doesn’t mean we won’t get our fair share of football this Saturday. The very best college football players in the nation will be on display in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Find out when the Senior Bowl kicks off, how to watch, and full rosters from both teams, below.

If you’re more interested in the professional game, you’ll have to wait one more day for the NFL Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl kicks off tomorrow, Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm in Orlando, Florida. You can enjoy the best of the best take the field by tuning in to ESPN or ABC through your cable provider, or streaming on the ESPN app or streaming services that carry ESPN.

Watch the Future Stars of Tomorrow, Today

  1. North vs. South
  2. Time: 2:30 pm ET
  3. Date: Sunday, 1/25 (Today)
  4. Place: Ladd-Peebles Stadium in (Mobile, AL)
  5. Coverage: NFL Network
  6. Mock Draft: 1st Round Mock: Senior Bowl Edition

The Senior Bowl on NFL Network will feature some of the top talent that will be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft come late April. Players such as Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love will steal headlines at today’s game, but be sure to check out the full rosters below to find the hidden gems and players from your favorite school.

North Roster

POS. NAME SCHOOL
CB Troy Pride Jr. Notre Dame
CB Michael Ojemudia Iowa
CB Lamar Jackson Nebraska
CB Essang Bassey Wake Forest
DB Terrell Burgess Utah
DE Carter Coughlin Minnesota
DS Josh Metellus Michigan
DS Khaleke Hudson Michigan
DS Jalen Elliott Notre Dame
DS Ashtyn Davis California
DS Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois
DS Alohi Gilman Notre Dame
DT Larrell Murchison North Carolina State
DT Neville Gallimore Oklahoma
DT Leki Fotu Utah
DT Darrion Daniels Nebraska
DT DaVon Hamilton Ohio State
EDGE Joshua Uche Michigan
EDGE Jason Strowbridge North Carolina
EDGE Alton Robinson Syracuse
EDGE Trevon Hill Miami (Fla.)
EDGE Bradlee Anae Utah
EDGE Kenny Willekes Michigan State
ILB Evan Weaver California
ILB Malik Harrison Ohio State
ILB Francis Bernard Utah
LB Logan Wilson Wyoming
LS Steve Wirtel Iowa State
OC Nick Harris Washington
OG Jonah Jackson Ohio State
OG Ben Bredeson Michigan
OL Matt Henessy Temple
OLB Zack Baun Wisconsin
OT Matt Peart Connecticut
OT Colton McKivitz West Virginia
OT Josh Jones Houston
OT Justin Herron Wake Forest
OT Charlie Heck North Carolina
OT Trey Adams Washington
OT Hakeem Adeniji Kansas
PK Tyler Bass Georgia Southern
PT Braden Mann Texas A&M
QB Shea Patterson Michigan
QB Anthony Gordon Washington State
QB Jordan Love Utah State
RB Joshua Kelley UCLA
RB JaMycal Hasty Baylor
RB Darius Anderson TCU
TE Adam Trautman Dayton
TE Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State
TE Sean McKeon Michigan
TE Brycen Hopkins Purdue
WR James Proche SMU
WR Michael Pittman Jr. Southern Cal
WR Denzel Mims Baylor
WR KJ Hill Ohio State
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty
WR Chase Claypool Notre Dame
WR Quartney Davis Texas A&M

South Roster

POS. NAME SCHOOL
CB Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern
CB Dane Jackson Pittsburgh
CB A.J. Green Oklahoma State
CB Kristian Fulton LSU
DB Darnay Holmes UCLA
DB Reggie Robinson II Tulsa
DE Marlon Davidson Auburn
DE Jabari Zuniga Florida
DE Trevis Gipson Tulsa
DS K’Von Wallace Clemson
DS Jared Mayden Alabama
DS Kyle Dugger Lenoir Rhyne
DS Brian Cole II Mississippi State
DS Anoine Brooks Jr. Maryland
DT Javon Kinlaw South Carolina
DT Benito Jones Ole Miss
DT Raekwon Davis Alabama
DT Josiah Coatney Ole Miss
DT Robert Windsor Penn State
EDGE Darrell Taylor Jr. Tennessee
EDGE D.J. Wonnum South Carolina
EDGE Jonathan Greenard Florida
ILB Anfernee Jennings Alabama
ILB T.J. Brunson South Carolina
LB Terrell Lewis Alabama
LS Blake Ferguson LSU
OG Logan Stenberg Kentucky
OG John Simpson Clemson
OG Ben Bartch Saint John’s
OL Damien Lewis LSU
OL Tremayne Anchrum Clemson
OL Keith Ismael San Diego State
OL Lloyd Cushenberry III LSU
OLB Davion Taylor Colorado
OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State
OLB Cameron Brown Penn State
OT Prince Tega Wanogho Auburn
OT Alex Taylor South Carolina State
OT Terence Steele Texas Tech
OT Tyre Phillips Mississippi State
PK Rodrigo Blankenship Georgia
PT Joseph Charlton South Carolina
QB Steven Montes Colorado
QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma
QB Justin Herbert Oregon
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine Florida
RB Eno Benjamin Arizona State
RB Antonio Gibson Memphis
TE Stephen Sullivan LSU
TE Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt
TE Josiah Deguara Cincinnati
TE Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic
WR Austin Mack Ohio State
WR Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt
WR Collin Johnson Texas
WR Jauan Jennings Tennessee
WR Van Jefferson Florida
WR Devin Duvernay Texas
WR Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State
      1. READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Senior Bowl Edition

Read More
, , , ,