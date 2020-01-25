Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There NFL or CFB Games Today?

While there are no NFL games on the docket today, that doesn’t mean we won’t get our fair share of football this Saturday. The very best college football players in the nation will be on display in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Find out when the Senior Bowl kicks off, how to watch, and full rosters from both teams, below.
If you’re more interested in the professional game, you’ll have to wait one more day for the NFL Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl kicks off tomorrow, Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm in Orlando, Florida. You can enjoy the best of the best take the field by tuning in to ESPN or ABC through your cable provider, or streaming on the ESPN app or streaming services that carry ESPN.
Watch the Future Stars of Tomorrow, Today
- North vs. South
- Time: 2:30 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 1/25 (Today)
- Place: Ladd-Peebles Stadium in (Mobile, AL)
- Coverage: NFL Network
The Senior Bowl on NFL Network will feature some of the top talent that will be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft come late April. Players such as Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love will steal headlines at today’s game, but be sure to check out the full rosters below to find the hidden gems and players from your favorite school.
North Roster
|POS.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CB
|Troy Pride Jr.
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Michael Ojemudia
|Iowa
|CB
|Lamar Jackson
|Nebraska
|CB
|Essang Bassey
|Wake Forest
|DB
|Terrell Burgess
|Utah
|DE
|Carter Coughlin
|Minnesota
|DS
|Josh Metellus
|Michigan
|DS
|Khaleke Hudson
|Michigan
|DS
|Jalen Elliott
|Notre Dame
|DS
|Ashtyn Davis
|California
|DS
|Jeremy Chinn
|Southern Illinois
|DS
|Alohi Gilman
|Notre Dame
|DT
|Larrell Murchison
|North Carolina State
|DT
|Neville Gallimore
|Oklahoma
|DT
|Leki Fotu
|Utah
|DT
|Darrion Daniels
|Nebraska
|DT
|DaVon Hamilton
|Ohio State
|EDGE
|Joshua Uche
|Michigan
|EDGE
|Jason Strowbridge
|North Carolina
|EDGE
|Alton Robinson
|Syracuse
|EDGE
|Trevon Hill
|Miami (Fla.)
|EDGE
|Bradlee Anae
|Utah
|EDGE
|Kenny Willekes
|Michigan State
|ILB
|Evan Weaver
|California
|ILB
|Malik Harrison
|Ohio State
|ILB
|Francis Bernard
|Utah
|LB
|Logan Wilson
|Wyoming
|LS
|Steve Wirtel
|Iowa State
|OC
|Nick Harris
|Washington
|OG
|Jonah Jackson
|Ohio State
|OG
|Ben Bredeson
|Michigan
|OL
|Matt Henessy
|Temple
|OLB
|Zack Baun
|Wisconsin
|OT
|Matt Peart
|Connecticut
|OT
|Colton McKivitz
|West Virginia
|OT
|Josh Jones
|Houston
|OT
|Justin Herron
|Wake Forest
|OT
|Charlie Heck
|North Carolina
|OT
|Trey Adams
|Washington
|OT
|Hakeem Adeniji
|Kansas
|PK
|Tyler Bass
|Georgia Southern
|PT
|Braden Mann
|Texas A&M
|QB
|Shea Patterson
|Michigan
|QB
|Anthony Gordon
|Washington State
|QB
|Jordan Love
|Utah State
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|UCLA
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|Baylor
|RB
|Darius Anderson
|TCU
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Dayton
|TE
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Portland State
|TE
|Sean McKeon
|Michigan
|TE
|Brycen Hopkins
|Purdue
|WR
|James Proche
|SMU
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Southern Cal
|WR
|Denzel Mims
|Baylor
|WR
|KJ Hill
|Ohio State
|WR
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|Liberty
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|Notre Dame
|WR
|Quartney Davis
|Texas A&M
South Roster
|POS.
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CB
|Kindle Vildor
|Georgia Southern
|CB
|Dane Jackson
|Pittsburgh
|CB
|A.J. Green
|Oklahoma State
|CB
|Kristian Fulton
|LSU
|DB
|Darnay Holmes
|UCLA
|DB
|Reggie Robinson II
|Tulsa
|DE
|Marlon Davidson
|Auburn
|DE
|Jabari Zuniga
|Florida
|DE
|Trevis Gipson
|Tulsa
|DS
|K’Von Wallace
|Clemson
|DS
|Jared Mayden
|Alabama
|DS
|Kyle Dugger
|Lenoir Rhyne
|DS
|Brian Cole II
|Mississippi State
|DS
|Anoine Brooks Jr.
|Maryland
|DT
|Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|DT
|Benito Jones
|Ole Miss
|DT
|Raekwon Davis
|Alabama
|DT
|Josiah Coatney
|Ole Miss
|DT
|Robert Windsor
|Penn State
|EDGE
|Darrell Taylor Jr.
|Tennessee
|EDGE
|D.J. Wonnum
|South Carolina
|EDGE
|Jonathan Greenard
|Florida
|ILB
|Anfernee Jennings
|Alabama
|ILB
|T.J. Brunson
|South Carolina
|LB
|Terrell Lewis
|Alabama
|LS
|Blake Ferguson
|LSU
|OG
|Logan Stenberg
|Kentucky
|OG
|John Simpson
|Clemson
|OG
|Ben Bartch
|Saint John’s
|OL
|Damien Lewis
|LSU
|OL
|Tremayne Anchrum
|Clemson
|OL
|Keith Ismael
|San Diego State
|OL
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|LSU
|OLB
|Davion Taylor
|Colorado
|OLB
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|Appalachian State
|OLB
|Cameron Brown
|Penn State
|OT
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|Auburn
|OT
|Alex Taylor
|South Carolina State
|OT
|Terence Steele
|Texas Tech
|OT
|Tyre Phillips
|Mississippi State
|PK
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|Georgia
|PT
|Joseph Charlton
|South Carolina
|QB
|Steven Montes
|Colorado
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Oklahoma
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|Oregon
|RB
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|Vanderbilt
|RB
|Lamical Perine
|Florida
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|Arizona State
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|Memphis
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|LSU
|TE
|Jared Pinkney
|Vanderbilt
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|Cincinnati
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
|WR
|Austin Mack
|Ohio State
|WR
|Kalija Lipscomb
|Vanderbilt
|WR
|Collin Johnson
|Texas
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|Tennessee
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|Florida
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|Texas
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Arizona State
