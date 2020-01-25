Football Saturday TV Schedule: Are There NFL or CFB Games Today?

While there are no NFL games on the docket today, that doesn’t mean we won’t get our fair share of football this Saturday. The very best college football players in the nation will be on display in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Find out when the Senior Bowl kicks off, how to watch, and full rosters from both teams, below.

If you’re more interested in the professional game, you’ll have to wait one more day for the NFL Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl kicks off tomorrow, Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm in Orlando, Florida. You can enjoy the best of the best take the field by tuning in to ESPN or ABC through your cable provider, or streaming on the ESPN app or streaming services that carry ESPN.

Watch the Future Stars of Tomorrow, Today

North vs. South Time: 2:30 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/25 (Today) Place: Ladd-Peebles Stadium in (Mobile, AL) Coverage: NFL Network Mock Draft: 1st Round Mock: Senior Bowl Edition

The Senior Bowl on NFL Network will feature some of the top talent that will be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft come late April. Players such as Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Jordan Love will steal headlines at today’s game, but be sure to check out the full rosters below to find the hidden gems and players from your favorite school.

North Roster

POS. NAME SCHOOL CB Troy Pride Jr. Notre Dame CB Michael Ojemudia Iowa CB Lamar Jackson Nebraska CB Essang Bassey Wake Forest DB Terrell Burgess Utah DE Carter Coughlin Minnesota DS Josh Metellus Michigan DS Khaleke Hudson Michigan DS Jalen Elliott Notre Dame DS Ashtyn Davis California DS Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois DS Alohi Gilman Notre Dame DT Larrell Murchison North Carolina State DT Neville Gallimore Oklahoma DT Leki Fotu Utah DT Darrion Daniels Nebraska DT DaVon Hamilton Ohio State EDGE Joshua Uche Michigan EDGE Jason Strowbridge North Carolina EDGE Alton Robinson Syracuse EDGE Trevon Hill Miami (Fla.) EDGE Bradlee Anae Utah EDGE Kenny Willekes Michigan State ILB Evan Weaver California ILB Malik Harrison Ohio State ILB Francis Bernard Utah LB Logan Wilson Wyoming LS Steve Wirtel Iowa State OC Nick Harris Washington OG Jonah Jackson Ohio State OG Ben Bredeson Michigan OL Matt Henessy Temple OLB Zack Baun Wisconsin OT Matt Peart Connecticut OT Colton McKivitz West Virginia OT Josh Jones Houston OT Justin Herron Wake Forest OT Charlie Heck North Carolina OT Trey Adams Washington OT Hakeem Adeniji Kansas PK Tyler Bass Georgia Southern PT Braden Mann Texas A&M QB Shea Patterson Michigan QB Anthony Gordon Washington State QB Jordan Love Utah State RB Joshua Kelley UCLA RB JaMycal Hasty Baylor RB Darius Anderson TCU TE Adam Trautman Dayton TE Charlie Taumoepeau Portland State TE Sean McKeon Michigan TE Brycen Hopkins Purdue WR James Proche SMU WR Michael Pittman Jr. Southern Cal WR Denzel Mims Baylor WR KJ Hill Ohio State WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Liberty WR Chase Claypool Notre Dame WR Quartney Davis Texas A&M

South Roster

POS. NAME SCHOOL CB Kindle Vildor Georgia Southern CB Dane Jackson Pittsburgh CB A.J. Green Oklahoma State CB Kristian Fulton LSU DB Darnay Holmes UCLA DB Reggie Robinson II Tulsa DE Marlon Davidson Auburn DE Jabari Zuniga Florida DE Trevis Gipson Tulsa DS K’Von Wallace Clemson DS Jared Mayden Alabama DS Kyle Dugger Lenoir Rhyne DS Brian Cole II Mississippi State DS Anoine Brooks Jr. Maryland DT Javon Kinlaw South Carolina DT Benito Jones Ole Miss DT Raekwon Davis Alabama DT Josiah Coatney Ole Miss DT Robert Windsor Penn State EDGE Darrell Taylor Jr. Tennessee EDGE D.J. Wonnum South Carolina EDGE Jonathan Greenard Florida ILB Anfernee Jennings Alabama ILB T.J. Brunson South Carolina LB Terrell Lewis Alabama LS Blake Ferguson LSU OG Logan Stenberg Kentucky OG John Simpson Clemson OG Ben Bartch Saint John’s OL Damien Lewis LSU OL Tremayne Anchrum Clemson OL Keith Ismael San Diego State OL Lloyd Cushenberry III LSU OLB Davion Taylor Colorado OLB Akeem Davis-Gaither Appalachian State OLB Cameron Brown Penn State OT Prince Tega Wanogho Auburn OT Alex Taylor South Carolina State OT Terence Steele Texas Tech OT Tyre Phillips Mississippi State PK Rodrigo Blankenship Georgia PT Joseph Charlton South Carolina QB Steven Montes Colorado QB Jalen Hurts Oklahoma QB Justin Herbert Oregon RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt RB Lamical Perine Florida RB Eno Benjamin Arizona State RB Antonio Gibson Memphis TE Stephen Sullivan LSU TE Jared Pinkney Vanderbilt TE Josiah Deguara Cincinnati TE Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic WR Austin Mack Ohio State WR Kalija Lipscomb Vanderbilt WR Collin Johnson Texas WR Jauan Jennings Tennessee WR Van Jefferson Florida WR Devin Duvernay Texas WR Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State