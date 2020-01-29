Chicago Bears Add Depth on Defense With Highly Coveted CFL Player

Prince Amukamara and All-Pro Kyle Fuller just got a little company — and a little more competition. The Chicago Bears signed Canadian Football League star Tre Roberson Tuesday, per NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Roberson confirmed the news himself Tuesday night via Twitter, writing: “So blessed to be @ChicagoBears thank you for the opportunity in allowing me to help this organization get to the goal of winning a super bowl.”

Calgary CB Tre Roberson, thought to be the top CFL free agent this year, will sign with the Chicago Bears, per a league source. Roberson chose the Bears over nine other offers. Bears are expected to give Roberson the largest CFL-to-NFL compensation since Miami signed Cameron Wake — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2020

So blessed to be @ChicagoBears thank you for the opportunity in allowing me to help this organization get to the goal of winning a super bowl. Thank you to my agent for fighting hard for me through this whole process @camRONweiss @DynamicSportGrp#beardown — Tre Roberson (@tre5_roberson) January 29, 2020

The Bears are signing Roberson to the highest deal given to a CFL signing since the Miami Dolphins signed pass rusher Cameron Wake. The Dolphins originally signed Wake to a four year, $4.9 million contract, and he turned out to be a huge investment. Wake was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Miami, and he had an All-Pro season in 2015 when he registered 15 sacks. While the Bears cannot count on that same production from Roberson, the CFL star does seem to have promise.

Tre Roberson Met With Nine Other NFL Teams Before Signing With Bears

As Schefter noted, Roberson piqued the interest of nine other NFL teams, but he chose the opportunity to potentially play alongside a Bears defense that remains a stout unit. Led by Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson, Chicago had a top 10 defense in 2019 despite a disappointing overall season. Other teams who had an interest in Roberson include the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current the NFC Super Bowl representative San Francisco 49ers.

Roberson, a 6-foot, 190-pound former quarterback at Indiana and Illinois State, spent some time as a member of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad from 2016-17. He was cut prior to the start of the 2017 season. His athleticism helped him make the adjustment from quarterback to corner.

He then headed to the CFL in 2018, and had a breakout season in 2019. Roberson had 10 interceptions and 95 tackles in his two seasons. He showed a penchant for playmaking ability this past season, returning two of his interceptions for touchdowns. He also forced two fumbles last season.

Former Bears’ offensive lineman Kyle Long seems supportive and hopeful regarding Roberson’s signing, tweeting out a misspelled reference to the success Wake had in Miami, saying “Hope this dude plays well in Chicago great story.”

People forget the impact cam wale had on the league, OL do not forget. Hope this dude plays well in Chicago great story — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 29, 2020

The Bears may also choose to move on from Amukamara this offseason, and if that’s the case, Roberson may see an even bigger opportunity in his future. Roberson has never played a snap in an NFL game, however, so the Bears aren’t going to go all in on him just yet.

