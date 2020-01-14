Twitter Hilariously Trolls UFC Over Conor McGregor Question

Fan engagement.

It’s one of the main things that can help separate top sports businesses like the UFC from its main competitors, though perhaps in the UFC’s case no such rivals actually exist.

After all, as good a job as Bellator, ONE Championship and the various other smaller promotions around the world do right now at carrying the MMA culture forward into the bold new era of virtually limitless combat sports content options, those other companies are all just vying for second-place.

So when the UFC asks fans on Twitter to share their favorite Conor McGregor moments, the world’s largest and best MMA promotional company was really just going about their daily business on social media with the single-minded approach of trying to create the most fan-friendly environment possible.

None of that matters, of course, to the hoards of Twitter users out there who use such opportunities to practice their Internet comedy routines.

It’s not always great, but when the UFC asked fans to chime in this time around, the MMA Twitter comedy brigade was in full force.

Either UFC fans on Twitter just happened to be in rare form Monday, or it was just the type of question that could produce some of the funniest answers in cyberspace.

Whatever the case, there was some real magic on this thread.

The lowest hanging fruit, of course, could be seen coming from a mile away. McGregor’s only two losses in the UFC came at the hands of Nate Diaz at UFC 189 in 2016 and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018.

The floodgates were about to be opened.

All of the tweets of pictures of Conor losing to khabib or Diaz coming in like pic.twitter.com/hDZ4HN6Xe2 — FighToons (@FighToons) January 14, 2020

To be totally fair to many of the people commenting back to the UFC with images of those two fights, those two moments did totally fit the parameters originally outlined in the question.

Still, it’s probably not what the UFC had in mind headed into McGregor’s comeback bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

But I suppose someone had to do it.

Or like 60 someones.

When he got smeshed pic.twitter.com/6ECmSGpqaO — WorldEater337 (@Kayleighsi337) January 13, 2020

But bonus points should probably go to those who referenced that same material in new and interesting ways.

Looking for a picture of Nurmagomedov as a giant bear startling a small and helpless looking McGregor trapped inside a glass box?

Done.

This one pic.twitter.com/XABOFBhKnD — Richard Leng III (@LengofRichardll) January 13, 2020

But some savvy users even managed to take things to the next level.

I mean this user actually turned everything back around again somehow after another user posted Nurmagomedov punching McGregor in the face.

Wait. What did happen at UFC 229? Can anyone really remember?

Of course, things got a little dicey here and there. Honestly, it seems like some users knew from the get-go things were going to go downhill fast after the UFC posed the question.

Was it fair to be scared of all the pics that were about to be unleashed of just about every single significant strike Nurmagomedov landed at UFC 229?

Absolutely.

And I think this one guy was just excited to use the animoji of McGregor he very obviously had made and stored away on his phone for some reason.

When Khabib choked him out pic.twitter.com/FCgCsCJKG8 — Michael Wallace (@Michael65599600) January 13, 2020

But the proper gem of the whole crop is probably this work of art. Better still is that it took two people coming together to do it.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Snowden delivered the massive assist for remembering the whole fiasco in the first place.

And this user from miles away completes the dunk by providing perhaps this amazing spectacle of all.

Behold, the single most memorable clip of anyone in the world ever trying to jump onto something over and over and over again, and failing miserably at it nonetheless.

Here you go Snowden pic.twitter.com/FwZnmh2PPz — Pissed Off Twood (@pissedofftwood) January 14, 2020

Thank you, Twitter, for just being Twitter. Never change.

And thank you, UFC, for posing the question in the first place.

