Joe Burrow’s Family Has Adopted LSU

Joe Burrow’s family is a long way from Baton Rouge, but do not be surprised if you see a lot of purple and yellow in Southeast Ohio. Joe was born in Ames, Iowa but moved to Ohio when he was nine years old eventually attending Athens High School, per USA Today.

Joe is the son of a coach as his dad, Jimmy Burrow, spent the majority of his career as the defensive coordinator at Ohio University. Jimmy opted to retire prior to the 2019 season, in part, to be able to see more of his son’s games. Jimmy traded in his headset for an LSU jersey and can now be found in the stands of Tigers games.

The former coach has had a front-row seat to Joe’s record-breaking season and LSU’s run to the national championship game. Jimmy expects his son to be challenged by Clemson’s defense.

“He likes to say he stays in the same routine,” Jimmy said, per 1045 ESPN. “They’re pretty much going to be rested and ready to go…I’ve known Venables for quite a while. I would assume they’re not going to just let Joe sit back there and pick his poison.”



Joe Transferred From Ohio State to LSU to Play His Final 2 Seasons

Joe began his college career close to home at Ohio State but was unable to win the starting quarterback spot behind J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins. Joe opted to transfer to LSU where he played the last two seasons. The LSU quarterback has been open about his growth as a player since leaving Columbus.

“I wasn’t ready to play at all, and everyone knew it,” Burrow said, per Yahoo Sports. “I started from the bottom, and working and working and working. That’s a theme with all the great quarterbacks, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. They didn’t have it easy at any point.”

The LSU Quarterback Raised Awareness for Athens County in His Heisman Speech

Joe has used his visibility as the LSU quarterback to raise awareness for causes outside of football. During his Heisman speech, Burrow discussed growing up in Athens County, an area where many struggle living below the poverty line. Joe’s mom, Robin Burrow, is pleased her son has not forgotten where he comes from.

“This is a very hardworking community,” Robin noted, per Fox 8. “It’s an old coal mining area, so that’s definitely in the culture around us. But I think, in general, that culture is where we feel comfortable.”

Burrow’s speech has helped raise more than $500,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry, per USA Today. It was a brief message in his Heisman speech but something that resonated with many fans who wanted to help out.

“Coming from southeast Ohio, the poverty rate is almost twice the national average,” Burrow said, per USA Today. “There are so many people there who don’t have a lot, and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too.”