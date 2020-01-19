Andy Reid Coaching Record: Would a Super Bowl 54 Trip Cement Hall of Fame Spot?

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most respected football minds in NFL history. However, despite his brilliance as a coach, many fans and media personalities have delegated Reid into the “Hall of Really Good” rather than a potential Hall of Famer. This is mainly due to the fact that despite all the wins under his belt, one main thing continues to elude him, a Super Bowl victory as a head coach. On Sunday, Reid has a chance to inch closer to achieving that goal.

Andy Reid’s Win-Loss Record is One of the Best in NFL History

Let’s put aside the Super Bowl rings, or the lack of them, aside for just a moment and take in the fact that Andy Reid is one of the most statistically successful coaches of all time. As we sit here today, Reid ranks seventh all-time in wins by an NFL coach with 207. While his win-loss percentage is a bit less impressive at .618% it’s clearly nothing to scoff at. In fact, that win percentage places Reid 28th all-time in NFL history, sitting ahead of Hall of Famers Bill Walsh and Tom Landry. Over Reid’s 21 year stint as an NFL head coach, he’s ripped off a marvelous 16 winning seasons. That includes a current run of seven consecutive nine-plus win campaigns.

Will a Super Bowl 54 Appearance Catapult Reid to Hall of Fame Status?

With a victory today, Reid has a chance of pushing his playoff record as a head coach to .500 and inching closer to a potential Super Bowl victory. It is worth mentioning that Reid has raised a Lombardi Trophy in the past. However, that accomplishment came as an assistant in Green Bay years ago, something that will likely not be taken into consideration when building out Reid’s potential Hall of Fame resume.

The former AP Coach of the Year took Philadelphia to three consecutive NFC Conference Championships as their head man back in the day. While originally that was painted by many as a failure, the fact that he was able to reach that point of success over a prolonged period is highly impressive when looking back at it.

On Sunday, he will be leading his Chiefs to their second consecutive AFC Conference Championship, and potentially his second Super Bowl berth as a head coach.

If Reid can catapult his team into Super Bowl 54, his journey to Canton will undoubtedly be fast-tracked. However, if quarterbacks can make it to the Hall of Fame without a Super Bowl ring, why can’t one of the most prolific and brilliant coaches in NFL history make it without one?

