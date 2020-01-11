Kyle Shanahan’s Hat: What Kind Is 49ers Coach Wearing?

Kyle Shanahan’s hat has become part of the San Francisco 49ers head coach’s signature look. Shanahan looks more like he is heading to a surfing trip than an NFL head coach typically appears on the sideline thanks to the understated trucker hat.

Shanahan wears a New Era 9Fifty snapback hat that is even labeled after the Niners coach as the “Shanahan Square Trucker” on the NFL’s apparel site. Shanahan’s hat features a small 49er’s logo stitched into the front and is typically one solid color. Shanahan either wears a black or red version of the same New Era trucker hat with the mesh backing the same color as the front.

The bad news is companies have not been able to keep the hats in stock which retail for $32.99 as the look has become popular among 49ers fans. If the Niners continue to win, we can expect more fans to be looking for Shanahan’s signature lid.

Shanahan Has Played a Key Role in the 49ers’ Turnaround

Kyle Shanahan in that hat looks like he's ready to coach a football game and then host an MTV Real World/Road Rules challenge. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) November 25, 2019

The Niners hit the bottom before Shanahan arrived, but the former Falcons offensive coordinator has helped the franchise undergo a quick transformation. Shanahan’s style seems to be popular among his players who have praised his coaching approach.

“He’s definitely relatable,” wide receiver Marquise Goodwin told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Being younger, his choice of music, his swag, his style: It’s definitely easy for the players to communicate with him, be around him and listen to him.”

Shanahan Named His Son After Rapper Lil’ Wayne

Lil Wayne Thanks Kyle Shanahan For Naming Son After Him With Cool Gifts!!: Lil Wayne just showed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan that flattery will get you everywhere … lacing the 49ers coach and his son with gifts after finding out the kid was named… https://t.co/ZhE9R8kxLD pic.twitter.com/naMnvrRkk5 — News by Amanda (@amandasome) July 26, 2018

Shanahan is 40 years old making him one of the youngest coaches in the NFL. The Niners coach has an affinity for hip-hop, so much so that he named his son Carter after Lil’ Wayne. The rapper’s real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms revealed the connection on his Bleacher Report podcast.

“He was obsessed with Lil Wayne my early years in the NFL,” Simms said, per SFGate.com. “Kyle’s one of those guys, if you’re hanging and we’re drinking some beers or whatever, he’s got to control the music. And he has A.D.D., so we can never actually listen to a full song…Oh my gosh, yes. So he named his little boy Carter.”

He Is the Son of Longtime NFL Coach Mike Shanahan

Family bid-ness. Kyle Shanahan gave the game ball to his dad, Mike, after the 49ers beat their former employer Sunday (via @jenniferleechan) https://t.co/EXLEPxzs2A pic.twitter.com/HfQu5lMXFi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2019

Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, was a longtime NFL head coach who won 170 games and two Super Bowls, per ESPN. The elder Shanahan now spends most of his time retired in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico but still makes it to the occasional Niners game to see his son’s team. Mike spoke with ESPN about some of the great coaches who worked under him in the NFL, including his own son.

“I had some pretty good coaches with me,” Mike Shanahan noted to ESPN. “I had Kyle and I had Sean [McVay], I had Matt [LaFleur] and I had Chris Foerster. I was lucky to have coaches that kind of fed off another. They studied the game and they just knew they would eventually be coordinators, head coaches. You’re never sure how fast it’s going to come, but you knew they were going to get to the next level.”