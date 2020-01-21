New Renderings of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas Are Epic [LOOK]

The NFL is coming to Las Vegas in a big way in 2020 and they’re going to kick things off with the draft in April. It’ll be the first real involvement the NFL has had with Sin City and it looks like they’re going all out. The Bellagio Hotel & Casino is going to host the red carpet and based on new renderings that have been released, it looks like the event will be a unique experience.

Your first look at the 2020 #NFLDraft 👀 pic.twitter.com/e4erKkAdEk — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

Based on the renderings, the red carpet will be in the fountain at the Bellagio and a boat will be taking the draftees to and from the stage. The main stage will be located next to Caesars Forum and Link High Roller. Though the Raiders are going to be new to the city, there’s going to be a lot of representation for the team. All three of the team’s Lombardi trophies will be on display.

The @Raiders Super Bowl trophies will be on display at the NFL Experience of the 2020 NFL Draft. #vegas #raiders #stadoum pic.twitter.com/a047NYFf26 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 21, 2020

NFL Talks Las Vegas

With the Raiders planning to call Las Vegas home in 2020, it’s clear that the NFL wants to go all-in on the city.

“Embracing Las Vegas’s unique energy and iconic locations as the backdrop for the 2020 NFL Draft will further elevate this growing event,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events, per Raiders.com. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration for our fans, the incoming prospects and our partners, as we kick off the NFL’s next 100 years.”

Las Vegas is a city that’s perfectly equipped to handle such a large-scale event. The NFL didn’t have much to do with the city for the entirety of the league’s history, but having a popular team like the Raiders move there seems like the perfect time to take advantage of the new opportunity to be involved with the city.

Raiders Get Unique Intro to Las Vegas

Red carpet on the fountains of the Bellagio? ✓

Main stage next to Caesars Forum & Link High Roller 🎡 ✓ The 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas is going to be something special. pic.twitter.com/XbN3K7K022 — The Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

The draft weekend in April will be the first time the Raiders really get to be involved with Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium isn’t expected to finish construction until late July and no game will be played until August at the earliest. The team will be doing their offseason program in California, so the draft will be the only time that players and the Raiders can get really involved with their new city until the season starts. The team is going to be heavily involved with the event.

“The Raiders are thrilled to join the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the resort corridor, and the local community in welcoming fans to Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL Draft,” said Raiders President Marc Badin, per Raiders.com. “Just as the NFL journey begins on Draft weekend for many young players, the Silver and Black’s journey in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is also just beginning. There is no better place to showcase this special event than on the famous Las Vegas Boulevard, and fans will be treated to a truly unique experience in an iconic location.”

The draft the biggest event of the NFL’s offseason and it should bring a lot of excitement concerning the NFL in Las Vegas.

