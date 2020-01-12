Marshawn Lynch’s Contract & Salary With Seahawks Is a Short-Term Deal

Marshawn Lynch has a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks, but the running back is only signed through the playoffs. Prior to Week 17, Lynch signed a one-year, $1.03 million contract with a base salary of $60,588, per Spotrac.

What Lynch actually earns is more complicated since he did not play for most of the season. Lynch was essentially signed for a pro-rated amount for one regular-season game plus whatever each Seahawks’ player’s portion for the playoffs ends up. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, Lynch earned $60,588 for Week 17 plus the playoff check each player receives.

“For his return to Seattle, #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch will make $60,588 in Week 17, plus whatever the playoff share ends up being… plus his share of online sales of ‘Unfinished business’ and ‘Back in Action’ apparel on his website,” Rapoport noted on Twitter.

Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll Called Beast Mode’s Return to the Seahawks “Such a Positive Experience

Lynch’s impact on the team goes beyond the carries he receives on the field. The Seahawks opted to sign Lynch prior to the postseason after being decimated at running back with injuries as Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were all lost for the season within weeks of each other. Carroll noted Lynch has tried to do his part during games and in the locker room by mentoring some of the younger players.

“We’re really pleased that he’s able to take the additional reps,” Carroll said prior to the Seahawks-Packers game, per ESPN. “He feels great. He’s doing fine. … We were taking this one day at a time. It’s been nothing but positive. It’s been such a positive experience, a great choice by [general manager John Schneider] to get this thing worked out. Give credit to Marshawn for the way he’s attacked this thing. He’s really going for it. He’s doing everything our fans would hope he would do. He’s trying to be everything in all aspects of it. He’s deserving of seeing some more reps. That’s all.”



Lynch Has His Own Clothing Line Called Beast Mode Apparel

The Seahawks are not Lynch’s only source of revenue as the running back has a lot of different business ventures. Lynch’s clothing company Beast Mode Apparel released new shirts with the phrase “Unfinished Business” on them referring to the reason the running back cited for coming out of retirement. Not only does Lynch’s company sell apparel online, but they also have stores in Seattle and Oakland where fans can shop for gear.

Lynch may have a small contract by NFL standards but the running back has earned a lot of money over his 12 seasons in the league. Lynch has earned more than $56.7 million over his career. The running back earned the most money in a single season in 2015 at just over $12 million with the Seahawks.

It will be interesting to see what Lynch’s status for the 2020 season will be after the playoffs end. The Seahawks are expecting Carson and Penny to make a full recovery which would make for a crowded running back room if Lynch re-signs. Lynch is only signed through the postseason and all indications are the running back will head back to retirement after the season ends. That said, Lynch has not publicly ruled out another season with the Seahawks.