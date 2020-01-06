Cowboys New Coach Mike McCarthy Stayed at Jerry Jones’ House

The Dallas Cowboys found their guy as Mike McCarthy will be their new head coach and apparently, the news comes after he spent the weekend at Jerry Jones’ house. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones was focused on landing McCarthy and the former Packers head coach had a bit of a sleepover in Dallas.

“New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. ‘Once you stay at Jerry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,’ said source,” Schefter tweeted.

The Cowboys Were Focused on Finding Someone With NFL Head Coaching Experience

The Cowboys were also linked to former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and it is unclear if he will have a role on McCarthy’s coaching staff. There had been rumblings the Cowboys would look to hire a top college football coach like Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or former Ohio State head man Urban Meyer. However, all indications are Jones wanted someone with previous NFL head coaching experience. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the new Cowboys head coach may inherit part of his staff.

“Pliability on the coaching staff is going to be a plus for some candidates,” Robinson noted on Twitter. “If you’re a guy like Mike McCarthy or Marvin Lewis, you may very well need to retain four offensive coaches: OC Kellen Moore, OL coach Marc Colombo, QBs coach Jon Kitna and RBs coach Gary Brown…A reason why we’re hearing HC names w/ significant NFL experience (McCarthy, Lewis, Payton, etc.) and less about Rhule, Riley & Meyer is that Jerry (and Jerry specifically) isn’t big on another elongated “teaching” process like the last one w/ Garrett. Being proven will count.”

McCarthy comes with a Super Bowl ring and a 125-77 record in his 13 years as Packers head coach.

Mike Nolan Is Being Mentioned as a Potential Defensive Coordinator for Cowboys

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Mike Nolan could end up being the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see how much of McCarthy’s staff he inherits and which positions he will have complete control over hiring.

McCarthy has been hard at work during his NFL layoff after being fired by the Packers. The new Cowboys head coach noted he has spent the time self-scouting and keeping up with the evolving NFL game.

“The best part professionally about this time is I’ve had to reflect. I’ve reflected on everything – coaching staff hirings, how you install (the playbook) … I’ve gone through every segment of my career,” McCarthy noted, per The Athletic. “The reality is in 13 years, I made a lot of decisions. At the end of the day, were those decisions in the best interest of winning that year? I don’t regret the decisions I made in the past because they were made with a sound evaluation process. But we all have to grow.”