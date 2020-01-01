Dez Bryant Praises Eli Manning, Believes QB Should Replace this Star in 2020

Eli Manning’s storied career with the New York Giants has all but undoubtedly come to an end following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL season. Manning has essentially ruled out a return to Big Blue next year, however, that doesn’t mean that the likely future Hall of Famer is ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Manning has left the door open for a return in 2020 under the right circumstances, mainly a starting opportunity elsewhere. While many people doubt the amount of juice left in the tank of the 16-year pro, an unlikely face has come to the QB’s defense, even stating his beliefs that Manning should unseat a prominent signal-caller in this league.

Dez Bryant Heaps Praise on Eli Manning

Throughout his career, Eli Manning has served as a bit of a punching bag for media personalities who look for easy headline-grabbing comments. However, the facts are he’s an essential shoo-in for the NFL Hall of Fame.

On the football field, not many have done it better. Manning’s name is etched in the record books. The quarterback ranks seventh all-time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Also, let us not forget those two Super Bowl rings he’s gathered along the way. Off the field, Manning has served as a stand-up citizen throughout his time under the bright lights of New York. In return, he’s won the respect of fans, teammates, and opponents alike, even long-time division rivals.

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant went head-to-head with Eli Manning two games per year for eight straight seasons from 2010-2017. Bryant has caught wind of the flack that Eli Manning has garnered over his time in the NFL, and he’s not here for any of it. Bryant took to Twitter to show his support for the Giants great.

How can anybody hate on Eli Manning and he won 2 Super Bowls? I never understood that — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Eli Manning Unseating Baker Mayfield in Cleveland?

Bryant didn’t stop there. The former NFL receiver continued to heap praise on Manning, even at the expense of another first-overall draft pick, Baker Mayfield. Bryant believes that the Cleveland Browns would be much improved in 2020 with Manning under center as opposed to the former Heisman Trophy winner, Mayfield.

This what Cleveland Brown fans should be dreaming row right now.. get Eli Manning ..some how some way get 49ers D coordinator..run similar style offense like the 49ers… Cleveland have crazy talent everywhere offense and defense…maximize it while you can I’m taking all bets — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Bryant further explained his reasoning for his belief in Manning at the helm in Cleveland next season. While he doesn’t believe that Mayfield is a lost cause, he feels as if the former Oklahoma Sooner would benefit from serving in a backup role and learning from a true a veteran who knows how to operate, and in return, succeed in the NFL.

You keep baker… Eli have 2 rings… baker need to see QB experience… Cleveland defense are dawgs and Cleveland offensive weapons are insane https://t.co/iVQkrhF621 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

Eli will be there to manage the game….you don’t have to think hard with that type of talent.. https://t.co/aE75ky3bnB — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 1, 2020

A reunion of Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. would undoubtedly be appealing, especially after everyone was quick to point out what they believed to be a major upgrade at the QB position for OBJ upon his trade to Cleveland. However, the likelihood that the Browns bring in any competition for Mayfield in 2020 is slim-to-none.

While his personality is brass, and his play diminished in 2019, he’s still shown enough promise to be a more than capable quarterback in this league.

For Manning, he still seems to have the itch to play. However, his unwillingness to serve as a backup will seriously hinder his opportunities to prolong his career.

