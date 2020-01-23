Top 5 NFL Free-Agent Targets for Packers to Pursue in 2020

The Green Bay Packers came within one win of a trip to the Super Bowl during their resurgent 2019 season, but they will need to address several areas of need during the offseason if they hope to stand a chance of contending again next season.

The Packers brought in a top-shelf batch of free agents last year that proved to be worth every penny on their way to 13 wins and their first playoff berth since 2016. The combo package of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith renovated the team’s edge rush, while safety Adrian Amos and offensive guard Billy Turner were stalwarts at their respective positions. Considering the success the Packers also had with in-season additions, it would make sense if general manager Brian Gutekunst tried his luck again with the 2020 free-agent market.

Here are some of the best candidates, based on needs, for the Packers to target once 2020 free agency begins in March.

Browns ILB Joe Schobert

The Packers have struggled to find the right fit at inside linebacker all season, and they are due for a shake-up this season with their top two options — Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson — both set to become free agents in 2020. Should the Packers not re-sign either of them, they would almost certainly have to hit the free market to seek out a new, reliable star.

Schobert could be just the man to fill the role and add more playmaking ability than Martinez ever could. The Cleveland inside ‘backer not only checks the box as a tackling machine like the Packers’ current starter but has also proved more disruptive at the line of scrimmage and in pass coverage. Schobert finished the 2019 regular season with four interceptions, one more than Martinez has tallied in his four-year career, while also notching 133 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Here’s the problem: Schobert might not be much better than Martinez when it comes to stopping the run. Despite his athleticism and strong numbers in pass coverage, he was graded 55.0 or below over his past two seasons against the run, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jets WR Robby Anderson

The other major need for the Packers this offseason is finding more receiving talent, specifically a reliable No. 2 who can work opposite star wideout Davante Adams. Second-year Allen Lazard showed some promise, but the remaining trio of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Jake Kumerow never consistently got the job done.

Getting a (probably pricey) deal done for Anderson would solve that problem immediately. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were one of the teams interested in trading for the New York standout, and it isn’t difficult to figure out why. He has caught 149 passes for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three seasons, averaging more than 15.3 yards per reception despite having a struggle bus of passers attempting to get him the ball.

While there are some appealing veterans on the market, including A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders, Anderson could prove to be the best investment with youth and speed working to his advantage. His pairing with Adams would provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers with another deep-ball threat while also freeing up Lazard to do more with less as a stable No. 3 option.

Bears ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

Kwiatkoski might not have tackling totals of Martinez or Schobert, but the fourth-year linebacker played some of the best football of his career down the stretch for the Bears, starting the final seven games in place of injured starter Danny Trevathan. He finished with a career-high 68 tackles, eight for a loss, along with three sacks, an interception and safety.

The Packers have a pretty good idea of what they would be getting with Kwiatkoski, having played against him seven times in the past four seasons. Rodgers even singled him out prior to Week 15’s matchup with Chicago as one of the players on the Bears defense that always commands his attention and respect, which is the type of praise that might hold the Packers’ attention while assessing the market.

Kwiatkoski has earned his place as an NFL starter and figures to be a more affordable option than some of the higher-end inside ‘backers with a ton of upside; however, his availability might depend on how the Bears choose to handle their own inside linebacker needs. Chicago will likely have to choose between Kwiatkoski and Trevathan this offseason with both on expiring contracts.

Chargers TE Hunter Henry

The Packers ended the season with a four stack of tight ends, but the youngsters might be the only ones left when the 2020 season arrives. Marcedes Lewis is a solid end-of-line blocker but simply isn’t dangerous enough in the passing game and has age (35) working against him. Meanwhile, Jimmy Graham is coming off his least productive seasons since he was a rookie and is clearly not capable of leading the position into the future.

Someone like Henry, though, could potentially hit two birds with one stone. He is experienced enough to help lead a young position group and dangerous enough to become an immediate weapon for Rodgers in the passing game. The former second-round draft pick set career-highs in catches (55) and yards (652) this season despite playing in just 12 games, dismissing any potential concerns about his injury with some of his best play down the stretch.

Henry, who was listed among NFL.com’s top 25 free agents for the offseason, wouldn’t be inexpensive but the Packers could swing it — especially if they save some money cutting Graham.

Titans OT Jack Conklin

While re-signing Bryan Bulaga might be the simplest solution for the Packers’ short-term future at right tackle, there is always the possibility he is allowed to walk in free agency. Injuries have been a concern with him for his entire career and that hasn’t changed despite him this season starting all 16 games for just the second time in his 10-year career.

If moving on from Bulaga is in the cards, the Packers will need a dynamic new piece to keep their offensive line taking a step back in 2020. It worked last offseason when they added guard Billy Turner to strengthen the interior. No reason to think it wouldn’t work again, so long as they don’t spend too much of their money elsewhere.

Conklin offers a much younger look at the position along with more athleticism and fewer injury concerns. He earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections during his rookie year and has started all but seven games of his four-year career with Tennessee. He also has some history with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who worked with Conklin while serving as the Titans offensive coordinator in 2018. If he falls into the Packers’ price range, it would be difficult to find a better replacement for Bulaga.

