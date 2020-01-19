Patriots’ Tom Brady Prepared To Talk With Other NFL Teams: Report

If Tom Brady does return in 2020, it’s no definitive that he’ll return to the New England Patriots.

As people continue to speculate more and more on the veteran quarterback’s future, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has the latest update on Brady’s potential future. That would be because according to La Canfora, the 42-year-old quarterback is prepared to “discuss a future with other teams” in free agency.

“For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady is prepared to discuss a future with teams beyond the New England Patriots, sources said, and for the first time since he took over as a starter nearly two decades ago, the Patriots are unsure of who will be under center in 2020.” “It would be extremely surprising if Brady were to agree to any new pact with the Patriots prior to the start of free agency in March, I’m told, and while his process could still result in a return to New England it is far from certain at this point. Brady intends to take a methodical approach to his first foray into free agency, as, at age 42, this will be the final contract of his playing career.”

What This Mean’s For Brady’s Future

This could mean of two things. Either Brady really is ready test the free agent market for the first time in his career or he’s using this situation as leverage to earn more money from the Patriots. As most people are aware, Brady has routinely signed contracts worth less than his value in an effort to help New England build championship-contending teams.

It would appear this time around that this is not the case. Some reports have even indicated Brady is looking for a $25-to-$35 million salary from the Patriots. Brady had a cap hit of just $21.5 million in 2019 — just the 11th-highest in the NFL.

Brady’s Lack of Supporting Cast in New England

It’s no secret that Brady lacked the offensive supporting cast that he had in recent seasons.

The Patriots failed to adequately replace Rob Gronkowski . In fact, the 39-year-old Benjamin Watson — who had retired in the offseason and was cut by the Patriots in the middle of the season — ended the season as New England’s starting tight end.

Furthermore, outside of Julian Edelman, the Patriots’ receivers failed to make much of an impact. Furthermore, the running game ranked just 18th in the NFL. Even more revealing was that the offensive line allowed 89 quarterback hits — 15th-most in the NFL. Quite a revelation considering the Patriots allowed just 28 sacks all year, a testament to Brady’s ability to get rid of the ball without being tackled for negative yardage.

Considering there will be teams on the market obviously looking for a quarterback — the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts are possible destinations — Brady should use this opportunity to join a team that he believes will give him the best chance to win a seventh Super Bowl title.

Whether that’s in New England or elsewhere remains to be seen. But the reality of Brady playing for another NFL team in 2020 is a realistic possibility — whether Patriots fans like it or not.