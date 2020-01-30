Raiders Legend Tim Brown Calls Super Bowl LIV Matchup ‘Worst Nightmare’

If you were a fan of the Raiders, you likely spent the conference championships hoping and praying that it wasn’t going to be a Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl matchup. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what we got and now Raider Nation will watch the Super Bowl in despair as either team winning is a loss for the silver and black fan base. Legendary wide receiver Tim Brown encapsulated how many fans feel about the matchup with a recent social media post.

Woke up this morning thinking about the Super Bowl, when all of a sudden a feeling of despair came over me. Why? Well, if you are a true @Raiders fan, seeing SF and KC in the big game is your worst nightmare! Lol! Ok, I feel better now! RAAAAIIIIDDDEEERRS!!! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) January 29, 2020

Super Bowl weekend is usually a celebratory weekend for football fans all over, but Raider fans may just have to sit this one out. No matter who wins, the Raiders lose.

Why Raider Fans Should Be Rooting for the 49ers

If you’re an LA-based Raider fan then you’re already all-in on the 49ers this Sunday. However, it gets a little more difficult if you’re from the Bay Area. Raider fans up north can’t stand the 49ers and it might be worth it to see their hated divisional rival win to scorn their crosstown foe.

That said, in no world should a Raider fan wants the Chiefs to win anything. The only thing we have on Kansas City right now is that we’ve won two more Super Bowls than them. The Raiders are off to Las Vegas and the 49ers are going to be a distant memory to them. They will only play every few years anyway. Now, the Raiders are going to have to see the Chiefs twice a year for the rest of forever. Can you imagine how irritating that fan base is going to be if they bring home the Lombardi Trophy?

The only thing worse than a Chiefs fan is an empowered Chiefs fan. As much as some of Raider Nation may not like it, it’s time to bust out the scarlet and gold for Sunday’s game.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Who’s Going to Win?

VideoVideo related to raiders legend tim brown calls super bowl liv matchup ‘worst nightmare’ 2020-01-29T19:30:44-05:00

Since the New England Patriots aren’t playing this year, it’s hard to know who’s the actual favorite. The 49ers seemed to only play elite teams week after week this season and dominated. They also didn’t have an ugly loss all season.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, didn’t find their groove until towards the end of the season. They had some really uneven performances and there was even a time when it looked like the Raiders had a real shot at the AFC West crown. However, they won their last six games and looked unstoppable in two playoff games.

The 49ers aren’t a bad offensive team, but this Super Bowl is definitely the classic elite offense versus elite defense matchup. It’s hard to count out Patrick Mahomes, but his road to the Super Bowl was much easier than the 49ers’ was. The Houston Texans were inconsistent all season and the Tennessee Titans were overachievers. The 49ers had to play a Minnesota Vikings team that is absolutely loaded with talent and an elite Green Bay Packers team and they blew out both of them.

Mahomes can make some magic happen, but the 49ers are going win this game.

READ NEXT: Raiders Legend Howie Long Has Lofty Comparison for Maxx Crosby

