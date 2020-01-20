UFC’s Dana White Adds Fuel to Tom Brady to Raiders Rumors

UFC 246 represented the resurgence of Conor McGregor, but that wasn’t the only story to come out from the night. The fight was held in Las Vegas and there was no lack of famous faces in the crowd. Among them was Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Normally, this wouldn’t be a story, but the Raiders could be looking for a new quarterback and the Patriots may let Brady walk. Speculation of Brady joining the silver and black hit an all-time high when the quarterback and Davis were caught interacting in a picture during the UFC event.

All the way on the far left is former Raiders Pro Bowler Marcel Reece. There’s no doubt the team would like some star power heading into their first year in Las Vegas and there’s no bigger star than Tom Brady. Though it’s questionable if he’s even better than incumbent starter Derek Carr at this point in his career, there’s no doubt Brady would draw a lot of attention to the Raiders.

Dana White Fuels Rumors

Now, most of the talk of Brady to the Raiders has been pure speculation, but UFC president Dana White added a lot of credibility to the rumors. According to Adam Hill, White believes there’s a real chance of Brady landing with the Raiders. As Hill points out, White is a suite holder at Allegiant Stadium and is well acquainted with Mark Davis.

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

White is a Patriots fan and there’s no doubt he’s a big fan of Brady. Davis is the owner of the team, so he has the final say on any big moves. However, he’s going to defer to Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock when it comes to football decisions. While Davis and Brady looking chummy at a UFC fight in Las Vegas is certainly interesting, it’s unlikely it means anything substantial.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer Thinks Brady to the Raiders Is Possible

Jay Glazer is one of the most connected insiders in the NFL and he wrote in The Athletic that he could the Raiders going after Brady:

“A lot of people think that he’s going to go back to the Patriots and it would certainly fit but I think they have to pay him. If I’m a team like the Raiders or the Chargers and I need to fill up my stadium and my fanbase, I am absolutely, without a doubt, going to go and say, ‘Mr. Brady, here’s the offense. You tell us what the offense is. You help devise it and Mr. Brady, here’s our checkbook. You fill it out’.”

There does seem to be a lot of smoke concerning these rumors, but it’s hard to imagine Brady saying goodbye to the Patriots. Also, the Raiders are a very young team so adding a 42-year old quarterback doesn’t make a whole lot of sense unless they’re planning on drafting an eventual replacement. Despite his age, Brady will have suitors if New England moves on, but Las Vegas making a run at him seems questionable.

