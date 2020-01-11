Sources: Joe Brady Agrees To New Contract Extension

LSU passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, has agreed to a new contract extension with the university through a memorandum of agreement.

According to Sport’s Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the LSU assistant has signed an agreement with the school that as of now would grant the passing guru a three-year contract and more than double his current salary.

Dellenger says the deal prevents Brady from accepting any other assistant positions in college football but would allow him the opportunity to take a head coaching positions as well as a position in the NFL.

Brady’s Impact

Brady has been credited by many as the mastermind behind the remarkable transformation of the LSU offense this season. Under Brady’s tutelage, the tigers have seen a massive jump in almost all offensive categories while arguably playing the toughest schedule in college football.

The new passing scheme implemented by Brady helped LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, throw for over 5,000 yards and 55 touchdowns while posting a 204.6 passer rating in 2019. Burrow would go on to win the Heisman Trophy.

What’s Ahead for LSU

LSU will look to complete their perfect season when they play Clemson in the College Football national championship game on Monday.