Super Bowl Prediction 2020: Pick for Chiefs vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl. The Niners open as a 2.5-point underdog against the Chiefs with the over-under set at 52.5, per OddsShark.

It will be one of the best NFL offenses in Kansas City squaring off against a stout San Francisco defense. After the Chiefs victory, Mahomes credited his offensive weapons along with head coach Andy Reid for the team’s success.

“It’s awesome,” Mahomes said, per 247Sports. “We go out there every single day. We see the work coach Reid puts in. We are going to out there and play our best football…It’s awesome with these weapons,” Mahomes said. I’m lucky to be a part of this team and it makes my job a lot easier.”

The Chiefs Offense Faces a Difficult Test Against the Niners Defense

Mahomes will be put to the test against a relentless 49ers pass rush led by Nick Bosa. It will be strength on strength in what should be a highly entertaining Super Bowl. The Niners’ offense has also been effective, especially their rushing attack, which has been an area of weakness for the Chiefs defense. Kyle Shanahan has utilized multiple running backs all season long making it difficult for the Chiefs to gameplan for just one rusher.

“We’ve got an idea (heading into each game),” Shanahan noted, per 49ers Webzone. “It’s something we talk about as coaches every time we game plan, every Wednesday after practice when we get there and watch together, every Thursday, every Friday. We talk about it Saturday night when I put in the openers. We talk about which guys we like more on certain ones. But it’s kind of splitting hairs a little bit. It’s not like they’re all — a huge difference. It’s not like one is just really big and slow, and one’s a little fast. They’re all very similar. They all can run. They all can cut real well. They’re all pretty similar in the pass game.”

Super Bowl Pick: Chiefs Edge Out the Niners

It is easy to formulate a path for either team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but the Chiefs offense is going to be difficult to slow down even for the 49ers. The Chiefs are coming off two double-digit victories, and you get the feeling that they have yet to play their best game. Kansas City struggled with health early in the season, but now Mahomes is back at full strength.

The Chiefs have two weeks to prepare to finally play all four quarters in the Super Bowl. For as good as the Niners defense is we expect they are going to find it challenging to defend the Chiefs’ offense. Look for Mahomes to get his first Super Bowl ring as Kansas City edges out San Francisco for the title.

Heavy’s Prediction: Chiefs 30 49ers 27. Chiefs Cover -2.5 Spread. Over on the Total.