Clint Capela Trade Talk: Nets Among Best Packages for Center

The Houston Rockets are no strangers to flashy moves. GM Daryl Morey isn’t afraid of taking risks in the hope of making the team better both short-term and in the future.

The franchise shipped away Chris Paul in the offseason, reunited James Harden with his former teammates, Russell Westbrook. The team has been good this season but appears to lack the necessary talent to compete with the Lakers and Clippers in the Western Conference. Trading Clint Capela could the key that unlocks a higher ceiling.

Houston has fielded calls for the big man, though they are unlikely to deal him unless they receive an “overwhelming offer,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Let’s take a look at four Capela trades that could help the Rockets achieve more this season.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have expressed interest in Capela, as they are looking for a veteran big man. They had interest in Andre Drummond, though that appears to have cooled off (Atlanta could look to sign Drummond in free agency).

Capela would make a good rim protector for the young Hawks team. However, which players on the Hawks would help the Rockets win now? It’s hard to find a player outside of John Collins, who is unlikely to be traded. Atlanta would have to find a third team to get involved if they are going to make a deal work. Perhaps they could offer Evan Turner and a first-round pick to a team in hopes that they can net Capela in a three-way trade.

Brooklyn Nets

Imagine the Capela-Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant trio next season for the Nets. Brooklyn would further enhance their status as a projected contender in the Eastern Conference and perhaps adding Capela would be the kind of help that Irving believes he needs.

Jarrett Allen would give the Rockets a low-cost center who could be their big man of the future. Joe Harris, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, would give the Rockets another lethal shooter, further enhancing the team’s status as an offensive juggernaut. Wilson Chandler would give the team additional depth and help them at the three.

Depending on how great you believe Allen can be, Brooklyn might be giving up too much. If the Rockets are bearish on the big man, it’s probably not enough for them. Still, it’s a trade that makes sense for both franchises.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings had previous interest in Capela and he could be their long-term answer at the center position.

Richaun Holmes, who is nursing a shoulder injury, has arguably been the team’s best player this season. Yet, Holmes is in the first year of a two-year deal. Capela is under contract for three seasons after this one (Capela is making $16.9/$17.1M/$19.6), so Sacrament might be wise to parse out offers for the 26-year-old big man.

If the team can net Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is shooting 37.5% from three this season, and Nemanja Bjelica, who is making 43.5% of his attempts, then giving up Capela along with someone like Danuel House as salary-filler, becomes a no-brainer. On the surface, the Kings’ package may not seem like something that will wow the Rockets’ front office, though the group of players would allow Houston to field a strong, deep rotation around Westbrook and Harden.

