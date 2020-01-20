Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor’s Next Target [WATCH]

Conor McGregor has tons of options in terms of potential opponents after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas over the weekend.

McGregor, 31, from Dublin, Ireland, looked sensational in the Irishman’s 40-second drubbing of Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena and now it appears to have another big fight in his sights. In fact, UFC president Dana White revealed to TMZ Sports after the bout was over that McGregor was already thinking about another MMA superfight.

“Conor (McGregor) wants Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” said White. “Conor always has a lot of options. He wants Khabib, that’s the fight he wants, and we’ll see what happens. … I think Khabib makes sense, too.”

UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomevod defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 via fourth-round submission. But McGregor returned to vintage form on Saturday night against Cerrone, so it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he wanted to prioritize the Nurmagomedov rematch over all other options.

That sure seems to be what White believes McGregor wants next.

McGregor’s knockout win at UFC 246 was his first victory in the UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 to become the company’s first double champion.

McGregor also made history against Cerrone on Saturday night by becoming the first UFC fighter ever to score knockouts in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions.

