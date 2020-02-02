Matt Breida Contract: How Much Money Does 49ers RB Make?

The running game of the San Francisco 49ers has been a formidable force this entire season, second in the league to the Baltimore Ravens in yards per game, with 144.1. It seemed like every other week featured a dazzling performance from a different running back.

There was Raheem Mostert’s breakout, 220-yard, four touchdown dismantling of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. There was Tevin Coleman’s 105 yard, three touchdown performance in late October against the Carolina Panthers, in which he averaged 9.5 yards a carry. And there was also Matt Breida.

Breida ran for 114 yards and a score against the Cleveland Browns October 7, which was three weeks removed from his 121-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. He averaged over 10 yards a carry in both games. Breida signed with the Niners as an undrafted free agent his rookie season in 2017, but his time with the team may be over soon. Here’a a look at his current contract, along with Breida’s salary and free agency status.

Matt Breida’s Contract: Three Years in San Francisco So Far

In April of 2017, Breida signed a 3-year, $1,670,000 deal with the 49ers with $30,000 guaranteed. That year, he received a $465,000 base salary and an additional $1,666 as part of his signing bonus, per Spotrac. In 2018, Breida earned a $555,000 base salary along with the $1,666 bonus, and this year, he made $$646,668 with his base salary and signing bonus combined. He carried a very meager $1,668 dead cap hit in 2019, making his deal a very advantageous one for the Niners.

This season, Breida had 123 carries for 623 yards and a score. He averaged 5.1 yards a carry, which is on par with his career average so far (5.0 yards per carry). Over his 43-game career, Breida has 381 rushes for 1,902 yards and 10 total touchdowns. He has also managed to avoid getting seriously injured in his first three seasons, which will make him an attractive prospect. This offseason, he will very likely get more than a few looks from teams looking to bolster their running games.

Breida is a restricted free agent in 2020, and other teams will be able to make him offers during the free agency period. The 49ers will be able to match any offers he may receive at that point, however, but they also have running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert signed through next year. Whether they’re looking to re-sign Breida remains to be seem, but they certainly don’t have a shortage of quality players in their halfback room.

