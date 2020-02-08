Bradley Beal, Rapper Ma$e Steal the Show in Washington

The Washington Wizards have put out a unique product all season both on the court and off of it.

Basketball fans in D.C. have been treated to various post-game activities, among them a World Series watch party (Game 7 where the Nationals clinched), a showing of a Star Wars movie, and a handful of musical concerts including artists Mase and Dru Hill, who were set to perform after the Wizards contest with the Mavericks on Friday night.

Prior to the Performance, it was Bradley Beal who Stole the Spotlight.

The game is tied at 117. Tim Hardway Jr. got fouled (it was questionable, though not nearly as questionable as the non-goal tending call in the Jazz-Blazers game on Friday), leaving just 1.2 seconds left in contest. He went to line and clanked the first. The second foul shot bounced around the rim and fell in. It seemed like the Mavs had pulled out a victory.

After a Scott Brook timeout, the Wizards ran a play and Troy Brown Jr. did his best Dwayne Haskins impression, hitting Beal as he ran down the paint to the hoop.

The crowd erupts. The Wizards won. But after the game, Beal remained cool when talking with the media, including Heavy.com. The shooting guard has been here before.

Tonight was not Bradley Beal’s first buzzer beater.#RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/12JuUBQHFT — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 8, 2020

Washington has now pulled out home wins over the Spurs, Sixers, Heat, Nuggets, Celtics, and Mavs among other teams. Don’t look now, but they own the ninth seed in the conference, sitting just three games behind the Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ma$e Puts on a Show

Bradley Beal’s game-winning shot is a hard act to follow, though rapper Mason Betha, aka Mase, is no stranger to the big stage. On Friday, he came out to a crowd of thousands of fans.

Some fans told Heavy.com that they had come to the arena specifically for the post-game concert. Just like the Wizards’ offense, which committed 13 turnovers on the night, the show wasn’t without a glitch. Mase and DJ Quick didn’t appear to be on the same page during some crucial moments.

More Ma$e from Friday night pic.twitter.com/HPOCEBzjt2 — Chris Crouse (@NBACrouse) February 8, 2020

Still, the show was a hit. Mase, Dru Hill, and the other performers gave fans a special experience, just as Bradley Beal did an hour prior.

Welcome Back the Wizards to the Playoffs?

Playoffs? Playoffs? Are we talking about…

Yes, we are. The Wizards are currently just three games back of the Magic, a team that has gone 2-8 over its last 10. Washington opted against making any win-now moves at the deadline, though it brought in Shabazz Napier and former No. 13 overall pick Jerome Robinson.

No one expected this club to be among the league’s offensive leaders and no one expected them to be in the playoff hunt after the trade deadline. Both are the case and more unique performances out of Washington are sure to come before the end of the season.

