Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Hosts Super Bowl Party on $250M Mega-Yacht [LOOK]

Everything is bigger in Texas — and, when Jerry Jones arrives, Miami.

The swaggering Dallas Cowboys owner appropriately brought with him to South Florida for Super Bowl LIV festivities his $250 million superyacht, named the “Brava Eugenia,” after his wife. Jones docked the 357-foot mega-boat in Miami’s Island Gardens, a well-known marina inhabited by fellow billionaires with similar nautical behemoths.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives in Miami for @SuperBowl LIV aboard his 357-ft. mega-yacht. https://t.co/cWuejhAdxj pic.twitter.com/zwwR7TBExl — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 29, 2020

On Friday evening, Jones hosted a party aboard his yacht, welcoming a who’s who of celebrities, legendary NFL executives, and other yet-to-be-revealed VIPs.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones having a party on his 357-foot, $250 million yacht tonight. pic.twitter.com/N7sUcfUkzl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2020

Among the guests was former Cowboys vice president of player personnel and Hall-of-Fame inductee Gil Brandt, who was blown away by the experience.

Jerry invited me on his yacht for a #SuperBowl party tonight. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. Had to take my shoes off before boarding. 👟🛥 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 31, 2020

Forbes notes (as SI.com’s Mike Fisher pointed out) that other NFL owners, such as Washington’s Daniel Snyder and Jacksonville’s Shad Khan, also own insanely-expensive, over-the-top mega-yachts. But they quite literally pale in comparison to Jones’.

It’s longer than a football field and has two helipads—one on the foredeck and one the aft deck. It also has large garage and plenty of space for a large selection power boats and various water toys. It has a large spa that includes a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool and rain shower. And of course, it has a state-of the-art gym and a luxurious beach club.

NFL Insider Convinced Jones to Hire Mike McCarthy

If you’re a Cowboys fan satisfied with Mike McCarthy assuming the head-coaching position, be sure to thank Jay Glazer. The well-connected NFL insider, who broke the news of McCarthy’s hiring, revealed to SB Nation that he played a part — a big part — in the club landing McCarthy. As the story goes, Jerry and Stephen Jones initially looked in an entirely different direction after firing offensive-minded Jason Garrett.

Then came the kibosh.

“Originally the Cowboys owners wanted a defensive coach because they wanted to keep the offensive staff,” Glazer said on Radio Row at the Super Bowl. “I’m like, don’t do that, guys. And I talk to the Joneses about it. I said don’t do that. You get yourself in trouble that way. Get a leader of men. Get a guy who’s going to formulate the attitude of your team. This is who you want.”

Reading between the lines, it appears the Cowboys may have been targeting Vikings HC Mike Zimmer, once the subject of swirling trade (yes, trade) speculation. However, Minnesota confirmed Zimmer’s return following their playoff loss to the eventual NFC-champion 49ers, forcing the Joneses to look elsewhere.

Dallas interviewed just two candidates — McCarthy and ex-Bengals HC Marvin Lewis, whose background is defense — before settling on the former. Jerry Jones dubbed the acquisition “fortuitous” due to McCarthy’s experience and resume, highlighted by a Super Bowl title.

“Yes, we needed Mike. We needed a coach. But to have his availability and to have his track record and ability to check all the boxes that I just talked about was fortuitous for this franchise,” he said on Jan. 8, per NFL.com. “… And so while our time together initially talking about this job was meaningful, so much more went into how and why he’s sitting at this table today.”

