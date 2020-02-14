Eagles Debut Emotional New Film on Love, Tragedy, Football

Honestly, this all started from one email. Those seven words, calmly spoken in a vacuum, don’t tell half the story of Patience Carter.

Carter went to hell and back, the victim of the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting in the summer of 2016. Carter was partying at the club that evening with her friend, Akeera Murray, when the shots rang out. She survived but the shots still haunt her dreams, sometimes forcing her to wake up in cold sweats.

The only way she was able to cope and move forward was through the affection of one man: Alex Murray, her dear friend Akeera’s brother. The two leaned on each other and eventually fell in love, thanks to a shared bond born out of a national tragedy.

“I want people to believe that they can make it, no matter what they are going through,” Patience said. “Whatever their rock bottom is, whatever their darkest moment is, know that if you keep believing — especially if you cling on to your loved ones — anything is literally possible.”

But Patience and Alex had another unifying connection, one painted in midnight green and dipped in Super Bowl dreams. They were both fanatical about their hometown Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, Alex had played in a high school all-star game at Lincoln Financial Field while Patience never missed an Eagles game.

Fate was about to swoop in. As the couple started talking about wedding venues, Patience decided to send an email to the Eagles to ask about them possibly tying the knot in the stadium, on the 50-yard line.

Tonight we hosted an early screening of our new docuseries Sincerely, Patience. Stay tuned for tomorrow's premiere! pic.twitter.com/mzRhN2Mmtx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2020

According to the Eagles, it was a no-brainer to accommodate the request. The email hit the marketing department’s inbox in October 2018 and the wheels were in motion by early December. The only reason for the slight delay was because the organization wanted to broadcast their love story more widely.

They wanted to produce a three-part docu-series where they followed Patience and Alex around for 25 days. The result was the three-part docu-series called “Sincerely, Patience,” which was produced by Eagles Entertainment and debuted on Valentine’s Day 2020 for all to stream (click here).

“We were taken aback when we first saw the email,” said Jen Kavanagh, Eagles senior vice-president of marketing and media. “It wasn’t just a request for a wedding and it kind of takes your breath away, makes you process the request a little differently than someone who just generally makes a request for a wedding.”

Patience and Alex were married on Aug. 25 at Lincoln Financial Field in front of their friends and family. Everything was arranged by the Eagles and donated by their partners, from the engagement ring and wedding dress to an on-field ceremony and elaborate reception. A team spokesperson didn’t know the exact number of weddings performed at the stadium but put it at a “handful” and said this was the first one ever done on the field.

“I try not to be like the sad girl in every scene but I have to express to people that this is the most amazing experience I’ve had in my entire life,” said Patience. “Imagine going through something so horrible and then literally having your fairy tale with the person you love and want to spend the rest of your life with.”

Love always has a game plan. Watch the extraordinary story of Patience and Alex now at https://t.co/D4UR0GGlos. pic.twitter.com/TKTeU9XoTL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 14, 2020

Patience Advocates for Gun Reform, Talks Long Road to Recovery

In a touching scene from the docu-series, the Eagles give Patience and Alex the keys to the team’s official weight room where they work out in an effort to trim down for the wedding. They appear in awe of being in the very room where their football heroes train.

Then, without warning, Rodney McLeod surprises them and offers rehab tips, including showing them some ankle-healing exercises. Remember, the newly-married Eagles safety had been working his way back from an ACL injury.

This is the first time viewers get a glimpse of the pain Patience had endured on that fateful June night in Orlando. Patience was shot in the leg and the bullet shattered her femur and she had to learn how to walk again.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Patience said. “I just can’t put this into words.”

A transcript of a poem by 20-year-old Patience Carter, a #Pulse survivor. Stunning. pic.twitter.com/d1c9NYz02K — Kathryn Varn (@kathrynvarn) June 14, 2016

Of course, she did have a few choice words to say about gun violence in this country. While she stopped short of sharing her political views, it was clear that she supports changes to America’s lax gun laws. The 29-year-old security guard who committed the assault on Pulse Nightclub in 2016 was on the FBI’s “terror watchlist.” Maybe the tragedy could have been prevented.

“The key word is prevent,” Patience said. “I think, especially with our situation, the guy was someone who was on the FBI, like flagged list, and was still able to get a gun in his hand. I don’t think that’s logical. I don’t think that’s smart. I don’t think that’s common sense.”

Let’s not get so lost in the political debates that look good on camera and forget the people who were murdered in cold blood. The issue has to be deeper than guns. How are we valuing each other as human beings? #MassShootings #Shiftthefocus #ChristinaGrimmieFoundation — Patience Murray (@PaeCarter) August 7, 2019

“I feel like if someone has mental health issues or if someone has been clearly put out there as a person of interest in anything, they should not be able to get a gun,” Patience continued. “They should not be able to have one.”

For now, Patience has a loving husband and beautiful wedding memories — and the precious gift of life. Hopefully, her story will also lead to harsher legislation down the line.