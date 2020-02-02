George Kittle Contract: How Much Does 49ers Tight End Make?

George Kittle is arguably the best tight end in the NFL right now. In just three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he’s been an All-Pro twice (second team last year, first team this year) and he has been a top five tight end statistics-wise over the last two years. Even those who would argue the superiority of another tight end would surely keep Kittle’s name in the conversation, and just this week, future Hall of Famer and legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski said he’d take George Kittle over the likes of Travis Kelce.

Kittle will be entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal next season, and the 49ers would be remiss to not sign him to a huge deal after that. He has been a huge part of their offense, and he led the team in receiving yards the last two seasons. Kittle’s future contract have to be a huge one — especially considering his current estimated market value.

George Kittle’s Contract: A Year-By-Year Breakdown

To say the 49ers are getting a lot of bang for their buck with Kittle is an understatement. There are currently 90 tight ends in the league who make more money than Kittle does — yet few have produced on the field the way he has. Kittle is currently in the third year of his rookie contract, and will enter his final year in 2020.

Kittle’s average salary per season is $674,572. He signed a four-year, $2,698,287 contract, with a $298,287 signing bonus, and $298,287 in guaranteed money. Here’s a breakdown of what he has made every year, including what he’ll make next season, which will be the final year of his contract, per Spotrac.

2017: $763,287 (included $465,000 base salary and $75,571 signing bonus)

2018: $555,000

2019: $645,000

2020: $735,000

In 2021, though, Kittle will be cashing –big time — in based on his current market value.

George Kittle: Will Likely Be the Highest Paid Tight End in the NFL After 2020

Travis Kelce is currently the highest paid tight end in football, making an average of $9,638,400 a season. According to Spotrac, Kittle’s estimated market value should land him a larger contract than Kelce’s current one.

Kittle is projected to sign a four year deal with the 49ers next year for over $45 million, with his average salary projected to be somewhere around $11.5 million a year. As noted earlier, he’s currently ranked 91st overall among all tight ends earnings-wise. Jumping from 91st to 1st would be quite the leap — but Kittle has earned it, and he’ll be cashing in very soon.

