UFC 248’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Gym Feud With Colby Covington

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is not a fan of her teammate’s antics. Top welterweight Colby “Chaos” Covington has built himself in a polarizing figure in the past few years, and he has found himself in the bad books of some of his teammates, including Jedrzejczyk.

The former champ was on Monday’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, and she was asked about her teammate Covington. Helwani asked her if the drama has “died down” at her training camp, Florida’s American Top Team (ATT), between Covington, and Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier. Chaos has had a war of words with both his teammates, with both men publicly bashing Chaos.

Jedrzejczyk answered, “It’s good, Colby’s back to training. He seems very calm.”

When asked if she had spoken to Chaos, Jedrzejczyk answered, “Of course not. We got into an argument before my last fight, so I don’t want to talk to him. He [needs] to apologize.” The former strawweight champion declined to say what the argument was about with Covington, but she said, “he knows.”

Jedrzejczyk continued, “He has to bow down to the queen and say sorry.”

Jedrzejczyk Believes Everyone Should ‘Respect Each Other’ and Covington Needs to Be More Respectful to His Teammates and Women

About the camaraderie at American Top Team, Jedrzejczyk said, “We should respect each other. This is what we do at ATT. It’s an amazing place, we have more and more people coming from all over the world, and we are all helping each other. You don’t have to like or love all the people. But somehow, we are teammates, and we have to support each other.” She told Helwani that the coaches are working hard to keep the gym like a family.

The former champion steered the conversation back to Covington, “Colby should be more respectful to his teammates and women, in general. He should learn how to say ‘hi, sorry, I apologize.’ I don’t know, he’s getting there.”

