3 Potential Fights For Jon Jones After His UFC 247 Victory

UFC 247 is in the history books, and the outcome of the main event between Jon “Bones” Jones and Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes will be debated for years to come. Bones retained his light heavyweight championship, defeating The Devastator by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

After Bruce Buffer read out the judge’s decision, the Houston audience erupted in boo’s. Many fighters and analysts scored the fight for Reyes, disputing the decision for Jones.

However, Jones is the official winner, and it’s time to look at the potential matchups for his next fight. Here are three possible opponents for the light heavyweight champ.

Dominick Reyes

The showdown between Jones and Reyes at UFC 247 was as close of a fight as it gets. Jones got the nod from the judges, but considering how controversial the decision was, a rematch may be warranted.

The pace that Reyes kept up in the first three rounds against Jones was impressive, and although he faded a bit in the championship rounds, Reyes may have the ability to make the necessary adjustments to take home the belt in a rematch. Conversely, Bones has always done better in rematches. Jones fought Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier to close decision wins in their first bout, and finished them both in the rematch.

Running the fight back between Jones and Reyes makes a lot of sense, and it should provide a lot of intrigue and excitement for fans.

The Winner of the Fight Between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz on February 15

There is a chance that the winner of UFC Fight Night 167’s main event will receive the next light heavyweight title shot. Next Saturday, #5 ranked Corey Anderson, and #6 ranked Jan Blachowicz will square off.

Both men are on win streaks. Anderson has rallied off four consecutive wins, including wins over former title challenger Glover Teixeira and the popular Johnny Walker. Blachowicz is on a two-fight win streak. He defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former middleweight top contender Jacare Souza.

With their fight taking place on February 15, the timing seems to indicate that the UFC is considering the winner as the next light heavyweight title challenger.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic

There was a lot of talk about Jones moving up to heavyweight if he succeeded against Reyes. Whether it’s a controversial decision or not, Jones did get the win, and it may be decided that Jones will try his hand at heavyweight. It will be interesting to see if the UFC, and specifically the promotion’s president Dana White, wants to go that direction.

If Bones does move up a weight class, he will probably campaign to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic. Jones went on the record this past week saying that he’s very interested in fighting Miocic for the heavyweight title. This would be a champion vs. champion super fight that has the potential to be a blockbuster PPV for the UFC. It is also a compelling legacy fight for both men, especially Jones. If he defeats Miocic and wins the heavyweight belt, his case for being the greatest of all time may be cemented.

