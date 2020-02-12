Giants Eyeing Chiefs Super Bowl Winning WR in Free Agency [Report]

The New York Giants have been trying to fill the void left behind by Odell Beckham Jr. ever since the team opted to ship their star wideout to Cleveland prior to the 2019 NFL regular season.

While the team has failed to land the “big fish” at the position that would bring in the type of fanfare that was left behind when OBJ was shown the door, the Giants have actually done a more than adequate job of replacing him from a statistical standpoint. Albeit, with numerous bodies.

Golden Tate was brought in this past offseason as a steady veteran presence, and proved to be a more than capable component of a legitimate aerial attack led by quarterback Daniel Jones, even at the ripe age of 31.

Rookie Darius Slayton exceeded all expectations, tying for the league lead in receiving touchdowns by all first-year pass-catchers with eight, and is now being discussed by some as a potential budding star. Plus, the Giants still have Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. The duo, when healthy, are two of the better players at their position in all of football.

However, despite the numerous receiving options at Jones’ disposal, New York appears destined to continue to add to their receiving corps this offseason, and they’ve reportedly pinpointed a specific Super Bowl winning pass-catcher as a prime fit for their team.

Giants Interested in Impending Free Agent Demarcus Robinson

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reports that the New York Giants are expected to be heavy players in the pursuit of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Robinson once free agency kicks off in March.

Per Lombardo. “the Giants are expected to pursue Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs wider receiver Demarcus Robinson when free agency begins, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells NJ Advance Media.”

Robinson, who will turn just 26-years old at the beginning of the 2020 regular season, readily operated as the Chiefs fourth wide receiver option behind Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Mecole Hardman.

Over the past three seasons, Robinson has combined for 75 receptions for just a smidge under 1,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

However, despite those less-than-thrilling numbers, his upside is undeniable.

Robinson Flashed Intriguing Potential for Chiefs in 2019

Robinson is set to hit free agency the way that many hope to do so, fresh off of a career season. Now, while his career season statistics may be nothing to write home about, 32 catches for less than 450 yards and four touchdowns, his on-field play from a visual standpoint will likely garner him steady interest on the open market.

Robinson saw his playing time dwindle a bit down the stretch of the 2019 season, notably going catchless in the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, with Tyreek Hill hampered early on in the year with injuries, Robinson was called upon to pick up the slack, and he did, exponentially. This was evident by his two-game stretch where he totaled 215 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The majority of which occurred in a Week 2 matchup against the Oakland Raiders where he exploded to the tune of 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson was also lined up in both the slot and on the outside during his time with the Chiefs. Pass-catchers with the ability to operate on the inside as well as the outside have become a must in the Giants offense, as seen with players such as Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard.

Robinson also showed a knack for moving the chains and making the occasional big play, averaging 14-yards per reception this past season and nearly 13 ypr over his four-year career.

Robinson offers upside, youth, positional flexibility, and special teams experience. At the right price, Robinson seems like a perfect fit in New York.

READ NEXT: Chargers’ Top-5 Replacements for Philip Rivers