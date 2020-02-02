Kyle Shanahan’s Hat: What Kind Is Niners Coach Wearing in Super Bowl?

Kyle Shanahan’s hat may be the most unique style worn by any NFL head coach, but fans may be seeing a new look next season. Shanahan’s trucker hat could be getting traded out, but the 49ers coach is still wearing the same lid in the Super Bowl.

Shanahan is officially wearing a New Era 9Fifty snapback and typically wears an all-black or all-red edition of the hat. The hat has become such a part of Shanahan’s signature look that it is even labeled the “Shanahan Square Trucker” on the NFL’s website. Shanahan’s hat has become so popular that most sites have been sold out for quite some time.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Shanahan admitted to being a bit tired of the hat, but his wife, Mandy Shanahan, is adamant that he kept things the same. Mandy Shanahan was a bit concerned that switching his hat could stop the Niners’ winning ways.

“I liked it, but I wanted to change, and I told my wife I was going to do that, and she freaked out on me,” Shanahan told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She tells me that was the reason we’re winning, I know it’s not, but if I don’t wear the hat and we lose, I’ll have to deal with that forever. I’ll finish it out this year, there’s only one game left.”

Fans Are Referring to Shanahan’s Hat as the “Shanahat”

Fans looking to find Shanahan’s trucker hat for their Super Bowl party are likely to strikeout. The hat is now being referred to as the “Shanahat” as it continues to take on a life of its own. Why is there so much interest in Shanahan’s hat?

The understated look appears closer to a surf or skate apparel company than what an NFL coach typically wears. The mesh sides combined with the small 49ers logo on the front and the flat bill make it a very fashion-forward look. This is something not typically used to describe many head coaches.

Shanahan is not an average NFL coach which makes him relatable to his players. When Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the 49ers earlier this season, he quickly noticed there was something different about his new coach.

“I can’t wait to get home and tell my wife the head coach is wearing Yeezys,” Sanders told the San Francisco Examiner. “I was like, ‘That’s cool, this is one cool coach.’”

Shanahan Grew Up Idolizing Deion Sanders

From Tom Landry’s fedora & Vince Lombardi’s camel hair coat… to Bill O’Brien’s sweatpants & Kyle Shanahan’s flat-brimmed hat. NFL coaching fashion has really cratered. pic.twitter.com/LkY0t8peFC — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 25, 2019

From quoting Lil’ Wayne lyrics to wearing Yeezy’s, Shanahan is doing things his way in San Francisco and it is working. Shanahan’s sense of style goes back to his childhood when he grew up idolizing the cool factor of Deion Sanders. When his father, Mike Shanahan, was able to get him a signed jersey, he opted to wear it for a month straight.

“I wore it for however many days that is, a month and 10 days,” Shanahan told ESPN. “I changed my undershirt, though, I promise. I was dedicated. I felt like I couldn’t do school for that month because I had to get a good night’s sleep to get ready for the games and things like that. I was 100% the Niners and the playoffs at that time. I can remember it like it was yesterday.”