Steve Kerr Has Eye-Opening LeBron James-Andrew Wiggins Comparison

The D’Angelo Russell experiment was a failure for the Golden State Warriors and now they’ll be trying their luck with Andrew Wiggins. The former number one overall pick hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype that his draft status has brought him. However, he’s still only 24-years old and fits more seamlessly into the Warriors’ lineup once Klay Thompson and Steph Curry return from injury.

If Golden State hopes to get back to the NBA Finals over the next few years, they’re going to need to beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at some point. After Saturday’s loss to LeBron’s squad, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that part of the reason they traded for Wiggins is to combat the Lakers.

“It’s good to have a player who we can put on LeBron and at least match up physically,” Kerr said Saturday, via Anthony Slater. “It’s the hardest position to guard these days in the NBA, so to have a guy who’s 6’8, athletic and knows the league well.”

Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ debut: “It’s good to have a player who we can put on LeBron and at least match up physically.” pic.twitter.com/TxIAA0OlE2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 9, 2020

A change of scenery with one of the best coaches in the NBA may just be what Wiggins needs to unlock his full potential. There’s no doubt the Warriors need all the help they can get these days and they’ll have Wiggins for the next few years.

Kerr Once Called LeBron ‘Best Athlete’ Ever

Kerr comparing Wiggins’ physicality to LeBron’s is certainly no small claim. Considering Kerr has called LeBron “probably the best athlete to ever walk this planet,” Warriors fans should be excited about their new forward. No, Wiggins isn’t LeBron and he never will be, but he still holds a lot of potential.

The Warriors went from the top of the NBA to bottom dwellers in just a matter of months. They added D’Angelo Russell in the offseason to try to help keep the team relevant, but that obviously wasn’t the case. Once Steph Curry and Klay Thompson return from their injuries, Golden State should quickly return to relevance, but their fate is likely sealed for this season. The Western Conference should be wild next season if Anthony Davis stays in Los Angeles. The Warriors, Lakers and Clippers should have an epic battle for California supremacy.

Wiggins & LeBron Were Briefly Teammates

It’s easy to forget that LeBron James and Andrew Wiggins were teammates for a brief time. The season before the Cleveland Cavaliers found out that LeBron was returning to the team, they got the number one pick in the draft and used it on Wiggins. Once they got LeBron’s commitment, Wiggins’ time with the team wasn’t long as they traded him for Kevin Love before the season started. Wiggins and LeBron never played a game together.

The move turned out to be a success for the Cavaliers as LeBron was able to lead them to a championship while Wiggins failed to find consistent success with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now the two men will share a state and get a chance to play more often.

