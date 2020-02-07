LeBron James Downplays Lakers ‘Fantasy’ Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers had a special guest at Staples Center on Thursday night in Darren Collison, but LeBron James isn’t buying into the rumors that the free agent guard could be joining the team soon.

Or maybe The King just doesn’t want to get his hopes up just yet.

The Lakers have been a rumored destination for Collison for months, as the 32-year-old eyes an NBA comeback after a surprising offseason retirement. He was seen sitting and having dinner with Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss on Thursday, but that wasn’t enough for James to look ahead at how Collison could fit in with the current Lakers roster.

“I don’t know. I don’t like talking fantasy basketball,” James said, per USA Today’s Mark Medina. “I’m never one to talk fantasy basketball. We’ll see what happens. But I don’t really have too much to comment on that one.”

Collison also downplayed his appearance at the team’s game.

“Just watching the game. Ain’t nothing to it,” Collison said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin Got the best seats in the house.”

McMenamin provided additional insight via Ramona Shelburne on the signing after the game, saying: “The Lakers were ‘recruiting’ and that Collison plans to discuss over the next week with his family and agent whether to return to the NBA.”

The Lakers are in need of a ball-handling guard that can play a key role in the rotation. Rajon Rondo has served as the primary backup to LeBron James this season, but has not played up to the expected standard of a championship contender.

The Clippers are also in the mix to land Collison, who reportedly wants to stay in LA, but the Lakers are the favorite to land the veteran post-trade deadline, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Rockets Small-Ball Lineup Blasts Lakers

While the Collison sighting turned into an interesting sideshow, there was a key Western Conference game to be played a Staples Center on Thursday with the Houston Rockets in town.

The Rockets, who recently traded center Clint Capela, didn’t play anybody taller than 6-foot-7 against, but still bested the Lakers 121-111. Russell Westbrook netted a game-high 41 in the victory.

“They made a couple big shots, we had a couple turnovers and they got a couple stops when the game was going back and forth,” James told reporters via Spectrum SportsNet. “We know what Russ is capable of doing. He was wonderful tonight.”

Despite the interesting change in look from the Rockets with the small-ball lineup, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel thought his team could be better.

“Anytime you see a unique style of play, it takes a little while to figure out. But it’s really not that different than what we see with a lot of teams that have centers who shoot 3s,” Vogel told reporters. “The difference is they have two superstar offensive players.”

"We were terrible with forcing the ball inside."

Russell Westbrook Motivated by Memory of Kobe Bryant

Westbrook led the way for the Rockets with his big night and gave a shoutout to the late Kobe Bryant after the game.

“Kobe was a mentor, friend, a brother to me and every time I step on this floor it’s definitely going out to him.”

Westbrook also hit a milestone during the contest, scoring his 20,000th career point.

