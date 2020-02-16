Insider Suggests Ideal Darius Slay Trade Between NFC Teams

Trade suggestions for Darius Slay have swirled in recent weeks for the Detroit Lions almost as much as those involving quarterback Matthew Stafford.

While neither deal seems close at this point, that hasn’t stopped folks from making their best pitches for the team. Another one has come from the form of ESPN NFL fantasy writer Mike Clay.

In a new piece at ESPN+, Clay was asked to suggest a realistic offseason trade that helped both teams. His answer involved Slay, the Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the hypothetical move, the Lions send Slay to Philadelphia, while the Eagles ship a third round pick and Sidney Jones to Detroit. Here’s what he wrote on the move from the piece:

“The Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick. There were rumors Slay — one of the league’s better shadow corners — was available at the 2019 trade deadline, so perhaps he’ll be moved this offseason. Slay just turned 29 and is headed into the final year of his contract. Cornerback has been a disaster for Philadelphia in recent seasons, so moving Jones, 23, and a Day 2 pick for a top corner in Slay (whom they’d likely extend) makes sense.”

At the trade deadline, the Eagles were one of the teams that were inquiring about Slay, but a deal never materialized. It wouldn’t be a shock to see them look back and perhaps consider another deal this offseason in order to beef up their needy secondary.

If Detroit were to get Jones back, new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin might have plenty to say about that given he worked with Jones in Philadelphia. It’s an interesting idea, but there is still no word on how seriously the Lions might be considering trading Slay.

Rivals Courting Darius Slay

Though he’s played for the Detroit Lions, Slay has his share of fans and friends around the league. One such person is New York Giants rookie receiver Darius Slayton. Not only do the pair share a similar name, but they interact on Twitter as well.

Recently, Slayton tried to jump into the mix and try and recruit Slay to the Giants, pointing out the amount of cap space the team had. This is nothing new, considering Trent Brown tried to intervene and do the same thing.

We have the most cap room in the league *cough cough* 👀 https://t.co/SeulPrzfqf — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) February 11, 2020

Slay had a funny response.

The last name would be crazy crazy lol https://t.co/JsI0R8nrAd — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 11, 2020

Slay isn’t a free agent, so for Slayton or any other team to truthfully get their hands on him, the Lions would have to make a huge trade.

Regardless, that won’t stop the players from mixing it up on the internet and having some fun. Will this lead to anything? Only time will tell.

Darius Slay Outlines Possible Contract Demands

Slay wants a new contract, and isn’t shy talking about it. The Lions have been reportedly trying to talk things through with Slay as it relates to a deal. In the meantime, the cornerback has been dropping clues on the internet about the type of contract he could want in order to stick around in the Motor City.

Getting into it with fans a bit, Slay was explaining what would constitute a fair contract for him. Slay laughed off the notion that he would

I will for sure leave lol https://t.co/XurFCyoLeA — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

Former Lions safety Quadre Diggs chimed in saying he believed Slay was worth more in the neighborhood of $68 million dollars. That’s something that managed to get Slay’s attention.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see where the negotiations lead themselves in the coming months and if Slay is indeed hanging around for the future. Clearly, the cornerback isn’t shy about asking for a lot, and considering how he’s played in his career, that’s not unexpected.

Darius Slay Reportedly Discussing Deal With Lions

The cornerback was rumored to be on the move prior to the trade deadline months ago, but a deal never panned out. Slay has been open to the idea of staying, and that could be just what the Lions are currently working on at this point in time.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have been working with Slay to try and get an extension done. Nothing has happened yet, and the parties have been trying to hash out a deal for a while.

The Lions and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but the expectation exists that he could re-enter the trade market if no deal is reached in coming weeks, per source. Both sides have been at this for a while, still no deal for 2021 FA. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2020

As Fowler explains, the Lions could choose to deal Slay in the event that they do not get a deal done. In other words, stay focused on this case in the coming weeks and months.

Slay himself has maintained he wants to stay in Detroit, but will be willing to roll with the punches no matter what happens.

It will be interesting to see if a trade line this plays out in the end.

