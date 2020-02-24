Lions General Manager Provides Another Update on Matthew Stafford Rumors

The Detroit Lions have had plenty of rumors stirring up the mill for the better part of a few weeks, and one of the biggest revolves around quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Conjecture held the Lions perhaps having Stafford on the trading block, but the report was quickly refuted by Bob Quinn. Now, Quinn has spoken out yet again and provided an update as it relates to Stafford. According to Quinn, Stafford’s the quarterback and the rumors aren’t true.

Recently, Quinn joined Tori Petry of DetroitLions.com to talk about the offseason and was asked directly about Stafford rumors by Petry. The answer was unchanged from previously before.

“He’s here, he’s our quarterback. All those rumors, not sure where they came from, but like I said before, they are 100 percent false,” Quinn said in the video.

Stafford had been rumored to be on the block this offseason as the Lions mull a quarterback change, but that might not be the complete truth, at least not as much as Quinn is currently willing to admit.

Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors Surfaced

According to Local 4 WDIV Detroit, the Lions were said to be in negotiations for a Stafford deal with teams for a few weeks. The report was revealed late at night, and was shared on the station’s website. Here’s the key details it presented:

“Sources close to the Detroit Lions have confirmed to Local 4′s Bernie Smilovitz that trade talks concerning quarterback Matthew Stafford have been underway for a couple of weeks. Stafford’s wife Kelly posted on her Instagram account saying if her husband were to be traded, one destination she would be interested in is California.”

In spite of that, however, it didn’t take Lions’ general manager Bob Quinn long to refute the report. In a text to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Quinn shot down any potential Stafford rumors as completely false. Here’s what Birkett wrote after connecting with him:

“Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn refuted a late-night report that the team is in talks to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford. “100% False!!” Quinn wrote in a text message to the Free Press.”

Stafford rumors continue to swirl around the team and the reasoning is obvious. The Lions have a powerful chip in the form of Tua Tagovailoa hanging around near the top of the NFL Draft. It’s likely the team is trying to bluff someone into either trading ahead of their pick, or trying to make sure that folks know they could be open for business at quarterback with the No. 3 pick this April.

Both outcomes could assure the Lions a better chance at drafting players they’re interested in or acquiring picks. Stafford himself might be collateral damage for the time being, but it’s tough to envision the Lions completely moving on from their quarterback in such a vital season.

For now, that continues to be the case.

Bob Quinn Comments About Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

Stafford’s future has been open to interpretation with earlier rumors swirling that the team could draft someone else or move on entirely. Quinn, however, joined SiriusXM NFL Radio over a month ago and explained why none of that could be the case at all.

“I’m totally comfortable and happy Matthew Stafford’s our quarterback. He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health right now. Talked to him about 10 days ago,” Quinn said in the interview. “He was in the office so he’s feeling great. He’s in a good mindset, he’s excited. Obviously he’s a competitor so to miss half the season was hard on him. But he did a great job with our backup quarterbacks.”

Specifically, Quinn admitted he liked watching Stafford work with the backups and prepare them. That let him know the team is in good hands moving forward.

“Just behind the scenes, seeing him in a different light,” he said. “Since I’ve been there he’s been at every practice and every game. To see him in coach mode was pretty cool to see. He really cares about not only our team and his teammates and his leadership, really helping those other quarterbacks learn our system on the fly when he went down.”

That leads Quinn to feel positively about Stafford moving forward and the impact he might have on the team.

“I feel great about Matthew. He’s going to come back strong and we’re ready to go for next year,” he said.

These quotes would seem to throw cold water on the notion that the Lions would draft a quarterback early or decide to deal Stafford this offseason, a couple of things that have been rumored so far.

No matter how many of those rumors surfaced, it makes sense that Stafford would be more likely to return.

Quinn remains adamant the rumors are false.

