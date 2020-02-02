Raheem Mostert 40-Yard Dash: How Fast is the 49ers RB?

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert became the talk of the playoffs a few weeks back when he gashed the Green Bay Packers defense for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers’ NFC Championship victory. Mostert’s 220 yards against the Packers were the second-most gained on the ground in a playoff game behind the great Eric Dickerson, who ran for a playoff record 248 yards in January of 1986.

An undrafted rookie in 2015, Mostert was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles and he had brief stints with six other teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, before he landed with the 49ers.

Mostert has been an essential part of a three-headed monster in the 49ers backfield, along with fellow running backs Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. But just how fast is the 49ers breakout star?

Raheem Mostert is a Fast Man…

San Francisco 49ers’ GM John Lynch knows how speedy his running backs are. “It’s fun to look at our halfback room,” he told Good Morning Football back in 2018, after the Niners had signed Mostert. “I think the slowest guy out of the five that we have right now runs a 4.49,” Lynch stated. He wasn’t exaggerating. The average 40-yard dash time for NFL running backs is 4.59 seconds. Every one of the 49ers running backs have run faster 40s with ease.

Coleman was timed at running the 40 between 4.35 and 4.4 seconds, while Breida has performed slightly better, getting a 4.39 in his 40-yard dash. Mostert is faster yet. Breida is 5’10”, and he is 10 pounds lighter than Mostert, weighing in at 190, and he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. Mostert is faster yet. At 5’10” and 210-pounds, Mostert ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds, which is impressive, especially considering his size. Is Mostert the fastest person on the team?

He’s definitely the speediest running back the 49ers have, but he may not be the fastest overall player. Speedy 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin ran an impressive 4.27 40-yard dash, although that was back in 2013, so he likely has lost a little bit of that speed since then.

Mostert is averaging six yards per carry over his career, and he averaged 5.6 yards every time he touched the ball this year. Not only is he fast, he has been smart and opportunistic, with his speed serving as the cherry on top.

